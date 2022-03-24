ANGOLA — During Monday’s Common Council meeting trash became a major subject of communication.

District A Common Council member Gary Crum had questions regarding both the recycling pickup and bulk pickup.

Crum noted trash and generally recycling days seem to be convoluted to our community.

The schedule is confusing,” noted District at Large Common Council member Jerry McDermid.

McDermid was regarding the 2022 Collection Calendar provided by Republic Services and noted on the utilities page of the City of Angola, Indiana website.

Noted on the calendar the 23 and the 24 of March is bulk pickup for March. The next bulk pickup for the month of April will be the 20 and 21. (see map)

Trash is collected every Wednesday for anyone living south of U. S. 20 and Thursday for any residents north of U.S. 20 you live on. (see map)

Recycling is collected bi-weekly and it section into two groups, A and B. (See calendar and map)

“This week is bulk trash pickup,” said Angola City Clerk-Treasurer Stephanie Dean regarding misinformation given to Angola residents from Republic Services call center representatives.

Various community members reached out to the Republic Services 800 number and were informed bulk pickup was last week, and when their items were not picked up they then called City Hall to complain.

“They do not know anything,” said Dean.

Republic Services is the company servicing Angola’s trash, recycling and bulk pickup. They are a waste disposal company whose services include non-hazardous solid waste collection, waste transfer, and waste disposal, recycling, and energy services.

Republic Services is the second largest provider of waste disposal in the United States after Waste Management Corporation. Their headquarters are based out of Phenoix, Arizona. Republic Services is active in 47 states with over 14 million customers.

The major dilemma among the Common Council and other community members is the eye-sores both the bulk pickup and recycling causes when left out. Not knowing which days to leave out your disregarded items or your recycling tends to lead to residents just placing them at the end of their driveways and random.

The random placements create a domino effect and then leads to other members copying each other and results in the entire town appearing confused about their recycling.

Mayor Hickman said he was not aware of the confusion as he just had a community member stop him at the gas station a couple weeks back and say, “We have the best trash pickup in the word!”

District C Common Council member Kathy Armstrong suggested the, “need to open better communication with Republic.”

Mayor Hickman said he would like to invite Republic to a Common Council meeting in order to clear up any misinformation.