ANGOLA — When does your recycling go out?
And are you unwittingly contributing to a growing, unsightly problem?
During Monday’s Common Council meeting Angola’s trash and recycling pickup times were discussed, particularly this month’s monthly bulk pickup, which was incorrectly publicized, leading unsightly trash sitting out for days.
District A Council member Gary Crum had questioned both the recycling pickup and bulk pickup.
Crum noted most recycling days seem to be convoluted to the community, but bulk pickup seems unknown entirely.
“The schedule is confusing,” noted District At-Large Council member Jerry McDermid.
McDermid was referencing the 2022 collection calendar provided by Republic Services and noted on the utilities page of the city’s website.
The calendar said both March 23 and 24 were bulk pickup days for March. However, for the last two weeks roadsides have been littered with both recycling bins and miscellaneous bulk trash.
The next bulk pickup April 20-21.
Trash is collected every Wednesday for anyone living south of Maumee Street and Thursday for any residents north of Maumee Street (see calendar and map).
Recycling is collected bi-weekly and is sectioned into two groups A and B for Wednesdays and Thursdays, which are noted on the map.
“This week is bulk trash pickup,” said Angola Deputy Clerk-Treasurer Stephanie Dean regarding misinformation given to Angola residents from Republic Services call center representatives.
Various community members reached out to the Republic Services toll-free number and were informed bulk pickup was last week, and when their items were not picked up they then called City Hall to complain.
“They do not know anything,” said Dean referring to the Republic Services call center.
Republic Services is the waste disposal company servicing Angola’s trash, recycling and bulk pickup. They are a waste disposal company whose services include non-hazardous solid waste collection, waste transfer, and waste disposal, recycling, and energy services.
Republic Services is the second largest provider of waste disposal in the United States after Waste Management Corporation. Their headquarters are based out of Phoenix, Arizona. Republic Services is active in 47 states with over 14 million customers.
The major dilemma among both the Common Council and other community members is the eye-sores of the bulk pickup and the recycling when left out. Not knowing which days to leave out disregarded items or recycling leads to residents placing items at the end of their driveways at random.
Angola used to have two days a year in which residents could place bulk items at curbside for collection. A few years ago that was increased to monthly collection, on specific days.
The random placements create a domino effect causing neighbors to copy one another and snowballs into the entire town appearing confused and messy.
Mayor Richard Hickman said he was not aware of the confusion until this week as he just had a community member stop him at the gas station a couple weeks ago and say, “We have the best trash pickup in the word!”
District C Council member Kathy Armstrong suggested the, “need to open better communication with Republic.”
Hickman said he would like to invite Republic to a Common Council meeting in order to clear up any misinformation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.