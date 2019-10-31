ANGOLA — Angola's city attorney is recommending against allowing a Christian radio station operate equipment on city owned property.
In a letter to Angola Mayor Dick Hickman, City Attorney Kim Shoup says the city should not allow a Christian radio station to operate a tower next to the city's northern-most water tower on West C.R. 300N out of First Amendment concerns.
"From a public policy perspective, it would be problematic for the city to justify use of public land for the promulgation of a single religious viewpoint. From a legal perspective the city would risk a challenge (i.e. a federal lawsuit by ACLU or others) based on a violation of the Establishment Clause (of the Constitution)," Shoup wrote.
The 100-foot-tall tower and transmitter building is owned by Trine University, which is selling its campus over-the-air radio station to a Christian broadcasting concern. A purchase agreement has been signed between the university and the unnamed radio station, which is supposed to close in January, said university spokesman James Tew.
The use of city property is going to be put before the Angola Board of Works and Safety on Monday at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall.
The radio tower and associated equipment located at 430 W. C.R. 300N is owned by Trine for use by its WEAX 88.3 radio station, which has had a lease to use the city property since 2007. The equipment is no longer needed by the university because WEAX now exclusively streams its broadcasts online over the internet.
Trine University President Earl D. Brooks II told the city that the buyer of WEAX, the Christian radio station, wanted to negotiate terms to continue using the tower, which is what will go before the board on Monday.
Hickman, who chairs the board of works, asked for a legal opinion from Shoup.
"Trine University is an educational institution and as such is accorded certain flexibility and leeway in the law in regard to interactions with a municipality. Religious entities (who meet certain requirements) are also accorded this flexibility, however, a municipality's interactions with a religious entity is governed by the First Amendment," Shoup said. "It would not be illegal or unconstitutional per se for Angola to rent space to a Christian entity, but because the city cannot show preferential treatment to one religion, the city would be exposed to a strong argument that the city must then provide antenna or tower space to other religions (or even atheists)."
Trine's lease with the city is indefinite. Use of the land has been for free. The contract also stipulates the city will not incur any costs associated with the tower being on its land.
Termination of the lease with the city requires the university to remove the tower and its equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.