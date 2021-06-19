ANGOLA — More and more motorcycles are out and about now that summer is officially here.
Whether you’re curious about bikes yourself or simply unsure of how to react to their booming presence, there are a few things you can keep in mind to keep motorists and yourself safe on the roads.
Many motorists belong to networks that promote safe riding and awareness, such as the Gold Wing Road Riders Association. The association makes it a point to emphasize safety, technical, educational and social organization for riders of touring motorcycles.
Angola’s GWRRA chapter, Chapter U, is a particularly active group that often takes rides across the state and provides various classes and opportunities for people to learn more about motorcycles and general motorcycle safety.
“As we say: friends for fun, safety, and knowledge,” said Chapter U Director Marc Nelson. “We stress the safety issue of it because there is so much unawareness from other motorists because of cellphones and other things like that — distractions.”
Along with going on rides together, Nelson and other Chapter U members also make it a point to take time to promote motorcycle safety and get the word out to those who may not be aware.
They give presentations at places like factories, so workers have a better understanding of how to watch out for motorcyclists, especially when driving trucks or semis that make it more difficult to spot them.
Aside from non-motorists, Chapter U also works with current motorists and those interested in learning to ride in order to ensure that riders themselves understand proper safety measures and how to carry themselves on the road.
“Stay on the inside of the line, that way you’re visible to the person ahead of you in their mirror,” Nelson said. “Give yourself a two-second space between yourself and the next vehicle.”
Riders often use physical landmarks they can see while driving in order to count the seconds and ensure a safe distance.
Chapter U also runs an Advanced Riding Course and Trike Riding Course that provide accreditation for two and three wheel vehicles respectively upon successful completion.
The two courses last all-day and require students to spend a few hours studying important safety measures and another few hours out on the road driving under the observation of an instructor.
Chapter U began in 1988, 10 years after the official Gold Wing Riders Association started, and has also made it a point to include new safety measures as technology has evolved.
Nowadays, Gold Wing members can communicate using two-way radios they’ve added to their bikes or installed in their helmets. This allows them to keep in touch up to about a half-mile away from each other while riding as a group.
Such precautions on the road allow riders to help each other enjoy the ride and focus on maintaining safe distances from other vehicles who may have difficulty seeing them.
With proper awareness from motorists and non-riders, everyone can rest easy, whether watching a bike whiz by on the road or taking a ride to see what the state has to offer.
“Gold Wing chapters are now accepting all bikes,” Marc said. “Whatever somebody has and they want to ride.”
If you’re interested in learning more about motorcycle safety, acquiring ARC or TRC accreditation or even joining a Gold Wing’s chapter, visit indianaonwings.org for more information.
