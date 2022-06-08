ANGOLA — The welding technology class from Prairie Heights High School participated in a welding certification exam at Ivy Tech Community College in Fort Wayne.
The entire class passed the test on the certification standards of the American Welding Society using the Shielded Metal Arc Welding process. This is the first year the program has been offered at Prairie Heights; the school has added welding as a pathway for their students. Their instructor, Ron Noll, is very proud of their accomplishments.
The assignment was to tack weld 2 pieces of 1/2 inch beveled steel plates to a backing strip and to then fill the groove with beads of weld until the groove was filled. This was to be done without having any under-fill and without having excessive weld on the top cover passes. When the welds were completed, the test administrator checked the cover passes for defects and then cut two strips from the plates and bent the strips in a U shape to look for cracks or defects in the welds.
This group has focused on the stick welding process this year. They have learned to weld in different welding positions and have learned the five different weld joints. They have used different weld polarities AC, DC+, DC-, and used different welding rods. They have studied welding symbols and how to read diagrams specifying different welding procedures and have learned to read weld procedure specification sheets.
