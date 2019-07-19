ANGOLA — Allegations against the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County filed by the Angola Classroom Teachers Association pertain to behavior exhibited during negotiations and a lack of communication on a reduction in force policy.
“The complaint alleges the administration bargained in bad faith during last fall’s negotiation with the ACTA,” said Jennifer Wiggins, president of the ACTA. “The complaint also alleges the administration has failed to properly discuss school board policy changes with the ACTA as prescribed per Indiana code.”
The complaint was served July 1 to MSD Superintendent Brent Wilson and is now before the Indiana Education Employment Relations Board. A mediator will be assigned.
“It is the express interest of the ACTA to come to a resolution with the administration and move forward with a relationship that allows both parties to work together cohesively in the best interest of the staff and students of MSD,” Wiggins said.
Count I of the unfair practices filing says in September 2018 during the first bargaining session for 2019 contracts, “representatives of the school corporation asked the ACTA team if they actually had the authority to bargain because their membership was below 50%.”
The filing says MSD representatives “tossed blank impasse documents on the table and told ACTA that if they were not going to be able to ratify a contract, they might as well go ahead and fill out the impasse paperwork.”
This, says ACTA’s Indianapolis attorney Eric Hylton of Riley Bennett Egloff, Indianapolis, interfered with the teachers’ rights to bargain collectively.
In the second count, MSD representatives are charged with refusing to provide information to the association about plans to revise its reduction in force policy. In February, the the school corporation broached the subject, says the filing, but would not share the details of the policy with the ACTA until it was voted on by the school board.
“We adamantly disagree with the claims,” said Wilson. He said MSD is working with its legal counsel to handle the issue.
ACTA is asking for $5,000, the maximum under law, for each instance of alleged unfair practice.
According to the Indiana Education Employment Relations Board web site, unfair labor practice allegations were filed against MSD in the early 1980s.
“Given how few ULPs the association has filed, it should show that we do not take this lightly,” said Anita Vernon, a teacher who serves as a district director for the Indiana State Teachers Association. “We have tried to work with the administration, but their actions have led us to the filing. Our responsibility is to our members and their rights under the law. When those rights are violated, and we cannot resolve it in any other way, filing a ULP is where we find ourselves. We do not believe this is a frivolous filing.”
