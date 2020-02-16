This is the second part of a two-part series looking at issues facing northeast Indiana food pantries.
KENDALLVILLE — The economy may be booming but not everyone is feeling it. As it was reported Sunday, Feb. 9, food pantries in northeastern Indiana are seeing large numbers of people looking for assistance. The need means food pantries have the daunting task of keeping their shelves filled.
Food pantries operate in different ways, depending on the focus of their mission. All food pantries take donations of food and cash. Some carry government commodities through the United State Department of Agriculture program, and others do not.
Food retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, Meijer and Aldi’s have a role to play, too. They must dispose of food that doesn’t sell by its due date, even though the food is fine to eat. Some foods, such as dairy or meat, have a limited shelf life. Food pantries provide an opportunity for retailers to get those products into the hands of people who can use them immediately.
The alternative is wasted food that’s thrown away.
Walmart’s food donation policy recently changed at the corporate level, causing some scrutiny of how food donations are distributed. The policy change designated Community Harvest Food Bank, a member of Feeding America, as the hub for all Walmart food donations. The policy change eliminated the direct pickup schedule at the Walmart Distribution Center near Garrett that some pantries had utilized with their volunteers.
Food distribution tree
Community Harvest Food Bank in Fort Wayne serves food pantries in a nine-county area. Its executive president, Carmen Cumberland, said the Walmart donation policy was made at the national level and included several retailers. She said the main concern is food handling safety.
“In 2000, the Conference for Food Protection created a set of safe food handling guidelines for the recovery of perishable products from retail outlets. Community Harvest had no direct input,” Cumberland said. “Perishable Donations Partnership is a food safety-based program that allows for the safe donation of meat, dairy, deli, produce, bakery, and frozen grocery products. Feeding America food banks that receive perishable product are properly trained in the inspection and handling of food for safe consumption. They must follow strict guidelines for record-keeping, food handling, and warehousing.”
Community Harvest uses its resources to gather food donations safely and to maintain quality, Cumberland said.
“Retail donations are taken immediately to partnering agencies within the county where the product was donated. Food that is available in our warehouse is ordered online and can be picked up or delivered with a 48-hour notice,” Cumberland said. “We also distribute government commodities through the USDA and it is allocated to each county by population size. Agencies electing to participate in the commodity program receive scheduled distributions at no cost.”
Community Harvest also operates a Farm Wagon program to deliver fresh produce, dairy and sandwich bread to low-income rural and city neighborhoods which may be food deserts for nutritious food. Designated sites agree to host the mobile food pantry on a scheduled delivery day and time and publicize it. People select their food choices directly from the truck when it arrives.
Cumberland said that Community Harvest doesn’t pay Walmart for the food donations it receives, but does share the costs of distribution with partner agencies.
“Walmart graciously donates food through their DC, stores and milk plants that may not be 100% grade A but is still great food,” Cumberland said. “Although the food is donated, there are many costs involved with acquiring donated food, including food handling compliance, refrigerated trucking, certifications, and quality controls. Partnering agencies help share in these costs.”
Food pantries pay 19 cents per pound for the products they order from Community Harvest.
Walmart representatives were contacted about the policy change and released this statement:
“Walmart has a long history in the fight to eliminate food insecurity. When food goes unpurchased by consumers, Walmart works to get the food that is still safe and edible to people in need through Feeding America’s network of food banks and member agencies. In FY19, our stores, clubs and distribution centers donated 640 million pounds of food in the U.S. Since 2008, we have been working with Feeding America to distribute food across the country. Earlier this year, we further updated the procedures for all our Distribution Centers to help ensure that the food we donate is being handled safely and in compliance with cold-chain methods of delivery and storage of food and other laws. Feeding America’s tracking and reporting system has helped Walmart maintain food safety standards and is critical to help respond in the event of a food recall.”
Who’s affected, who’s not
Walmart’s policy change adversely affected Sonshine Ministries in Auburn. Renee Florin, its executive director, said Walmart’s policy change is crippling her pantry’s ability to feed the hungry and is adding to her expenses.
“We went on Wednesday (to Walmart Distribution Center in Auburn) to pick up meats, fresh fruits and vegetables and dairy,” she said. “It took 15 minutes to load, we came directly back to the pantry, and it took 15 minutes to unload, volunteers immediately put it away.”
Florin said Walmart’s notification letter about the policy change indicated the decision was made by Feeding America.
“The numbers (of people served) go to Feeding America and Community Harvest,” she said. “It’s a duplication of stats. Their totals come from pantry numbers but they don’t put a cent toward my utilities.”
Florin said she pays $600 per month to operate her refrigerators and freezers to keep foods separate as required by food safety rules. Staff salaries and liability insurance also add to her pantry’s overhead costs.
Florin isn’t buying the idea that food handling concern is the reason. She said her time between getting food and distributing it has lengthened with the policy change. Sometimes her Community Harvest order takes up to four days to be delivered, affecting the quality of the fresh produce she receives.
“It’s a week from order to distribution,” she said.
Florin said she worked in business before leading the food pantry. She believes Walmart and Feeding America executives made the blanket policy decision without considering the effects down the line.
“One of the things I learned in business was to follow the domino effect all the way to the bottom,” she said. “You must know the consequences of decision all the way to the end. They didn’t talk to a single food pantry that distributed that food.”
Florin said she may have to limit services in the future if she doesn’t find a way to get more food and cash donations to operate the pantry.
“Hungry people aren’t healthy people,” she said. “If you’re sick, you can’t work. Health care costs go up. Crime goes up. It’s the domino effect.”
Other pantry leaders saw little or no effects from Walmart’s policy change.
Sheri Frank has led Project Help of Angola, Steuben County’s largest food pantry, for 17 years. She estimates the 60% of her food supplies come from Community Harvest Food Bank. Project Help has been unaffected by the Walmart policy change.
“We never had direct pickup at a Walmart Distribution Center,” she said. “Walmart did this to protect themselves. Other retail stores were confronted by low-income families for outdated food.”
Thankful for deliveries
Frank said Project Help gets regular retail deliveries on Mondays and Wednesdays from Community Harvest with no delivery charge. She pays a $25 delivery charge for any special orders she places that are off the regular schedule.
Frank said Community Harvest’s 19-cent rate per pound is a reasonable cost, and that delivery is a benefit to pantries with few employees or volunteers to load or unload food.
“I’m thankful that food comes in refrigerated trucks,” she said. “I can get frozen products.”
Bonnie Brownell at the Central Noble Food Pantry said her food pantry never had a direct-pickup arrangement with Walmart Distribution Center in Auburn, so the policy change didn’t affect operations there.
Brownell said Community Harvest’s Farm Wagon program benefits Noble County by delivering fresh produce and perishable items at four locations in Noble County: Albion Wesleyan Church, Living Water Lutheran Church in Wolf Lake, Trinity Church of God in Ligonier and Immaculate Conception Church in Kendallville.
“That truck brings products to us and commodities,” She said. “Anyone can come to Farm Wagon on a weekly basis. That helps our pantry a great deal.”
Brownell said she’s “cost-conscious” but believes community Harvest’s rates are reasonable. She also does business with a food hub in Nappanee and various Community organizations make donations to fill the shelves at her pantry.
Brownell said all food pantries combat food waste.
“We’re all trying to do what is necessary to feed the hungry,” she said. “We all have ideas about the way to do that. “Every pantry is a group of individuals who care about people.”
