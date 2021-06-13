Most school districts were able to complete an entire year of education, offering in-person and virtual offerings or other arrangements.
With June in full swing, that means summer school.
Summer school, however, means different things in different districts.
Summer school is often associated with remediation — helping students who've fallen behind to catch up.
Some school districts, while using remediation, also offer additional experiences for students to expand their educational horizons in new and fun ways.
With the infusion of federal funding, DeKalb Central decided to expand summer school to include elementary and middle school students, according to Assistant Superintendent Lori Vaughn.
This year, 524 DeKalb Central students are in summer school, she said. The district's summer school program wraps up in two weeks.
The elementary and middle school programs are emphasizing reading and math skills, Vaughn explained. In addition, third-grade students who did not pass the IREAD statewide test are receiving remediation.
“We believed it was the right thing to do,” she said of expanding summer school. “We hope this benefits the students who fell behind.”
Using student data, the school district identified students “who may have lost track — what is known as the COVID slide — that had we been in a normal situation, we could bring them back to where they were,” she said.
“We tried to cap it at 25 students per grade in grades K-5 so we could really hone in on individualized instruction,” Vaughn continued. At least one paraprofessional is in every classroom, assisting the teacher, to achieve that objective.
“Anything we can do to address the learning lapse, we feel it’s better than nothing at all,” she added.
Westview School Corporation is offering in-person physical education and online offerings for students entering grades 9-12.
"These programs give students an opportunity to work on credits in the summer," explained Morgan Stout, coordinator of curriculum, instruction and assessment. "Students were excited to have the opportunity to be able to do this again."
Stout, who took over the position earlier this month after serving as a third-grade teacher, said, “We had a great year of learning.
“We’ve been in-person all year. It was an opportunity for students to connect and get that support from their teachers,” she said. “We very blessed to be able to have in-person instruction.”
In her new role, Stout will be the district’s testing coordinator, offer teacher support and work with intervention and principals in grades K-12.
In addition to remedial offerings, DeKalb Eastern has traditionally offered summer classes and programs for students in every grade.
“It’s been nice in the fact, just like every summer school, the student-to-teacher ratio is very small,” Riverdale Elementary Principal and elementary summer school coordinator Brennen Kitchen explained. “It gets more adults in the classroom, with more individualized attention, and even 1-on-1 instruction.”
A total of 516 DeKalb Eastern students are enrolled in some type of summer program, not just remedial courses, he said.
“One of the best things we have is a jump-start program for incoming kindergarten students,” Kitchen said. “It gets them acclimated and gets them ready for school in the fall.”.
Remedial courses are available for grades K-8. In addition, third-grade students who didn’t pass the state-mandated IREAD exam during the regular school year can receive additional instruction and take the test again during summer school.
Enrichment courses are offered for grades K-5 and a gifted-and-talented program is available for grades 4-8.
High school students can take physical education, speed school, economics, government, U.S. history, English and math. In some cases, students use those opportunities to clear their schedules for other classes during the regular school year.
DeKalb Eastern uses different instructional methods during the summer to help students gain and master skills.
“The teachers are encouraged to have fun with it,” Kitchen said. “There are a lot of thematic units, and learning is still going on.
“We want the kids to look at it as an opportunity to stay sharp on their skills going into the next school year.”
