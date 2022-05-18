BARTON LAKE — Longtime Steuben County businessman Kenneth Steele was killed in a motorcycle wreck Tuesday afternoon.
At about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of S.R. 120 and C.R. 300W where a sport utility vehicle allegedly was driven into the path of the Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Kenneth R. Steele, 74, Orland, said a news release from the Steuben County Sheriff's Office.
Upon impact, both Steele and his wife, Janice, 75, where thrown from the motorcycle upon impact with a 2003 Ford Explorer driven by Guy W. Griffith, 68, Fremont, who was westbound and allegedly turned into the path of the eastbound Steeles.
The motorcycle struck the right front corner of the Explorer, ejecting both of the Steeles from the motorcycle, the news release said.
Kenneth Steele was pronounced dead at the scene by the Steuben County Coroner from blunt force trauma, while Janice was transported to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital by Steuben County Emergency Medical Service paramedics and then flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, by Samaritan helicopter.
Janice sustained numerous injuries and was in critical condition Tuesday night. Neither Kenneth nor Janice were wearing helmets.
Griffith was uninjured in the crash and was wearing a seat belt.
Neither alcohol nor speed is not believed to be a factor, police said.
Kenneth Steele was the owner of Aztec Excavating Sewer & Septic Service. Steele had been in business approximately five decades.
While officers with the Steuben County Sheriff's Office investigated, S.R. 120 was closed for approximately 2 hours. Assisting at the scene were the Indiana State Police, Angola Police Department, Fremont Fire/Rescue, Steuben County EMS and the Steuben County Coroner’s Office.
