FLINT — The Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board of Trustees set a special meeting for Wednesday, June 24, to discuss leniency for new customers due to economic issues associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Three customers who were charged $3,000 connection fees as part of the first phase of the district’s northeast corner expansion attended Thursday night’s meeting. Payment is due upon completion of the project, July 14.
About 30% of new customers have paid the capacity fee, said Superintendent Bryan Klein. Many have called to ask questions, he added.
The three customers that attended Thursday night indicated they could not make the payment as scheduled, seeking an option that would allow them to pay it over a longer period of time.
To provide a clear process for those who may ask a similar question at the July 9 meeting, the board will discuss parameters of an extension of the payment time for the capacity fee at the special meeting. The proposed timeline would allow payment through the end of 2020; if the capacity fee was not paid by 2021, the district could place a lien on the property.
Thursday, the board voted for leniency for customers facing sewer shutoff due to nonpayment of monthly bills. District policy calls for discontinuation of service after six months of nonpayment. During the social shutdown due to COVID-19, utilities were prohibited from refusing service due to nonpayment. As Indiana enters the final phase of its Back on Track protocol July 4, utilities can again fall back on their policies.
“There’s a lot of confusion. A lot of people have financial problems,” said district attorney Andy Boxberger.
For those customers with multiple liens already on their properties who continue to disregard their bills, a six-month countdown begins July 4. The district has set a policy that after six months, the service can be shut off and the customer must pay the costs of shutoff plus the costs of getting it turned back on.
For those struggling with the current connection fee, the board provided some guidance Thursday and will entertain requests at the July 9 meeting. Customers are asked to exhaust all other options for obtaining the funds, including bank loans, government programs and township trustee assistance. They are asked to document their efforts and present the documentation when requesting the extension.
At this time, the extension is not set in stone and refers only to the connection fee, not monthly rates.
In other business, the district refinanced its U.S. Department of Agriculture bonds, saving $268,000 and lowering the interest rate by more than a half percent. The move will save the district an additional $900,000 a year, said Klein.
Accountant Steve Brock said the district was fortunate to acquire a long-term, 30-year bond issue. Closing is June 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.