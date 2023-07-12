STROH — Two leaders in the business and agriculture communities in LaGrange and Steuben counties, brothers Miles and Jim Perkins, died literally hours of one another on Sunday.
Both were leaders in the Stroh, Prairie Heights and LaGrange and Steuben counties communities, providing leadership, governance and philanthropic guidance.
“Those brothers have been close all their lives and it was meant to be,” said Alice Snyder, daughter of Miles Perkins, of their deaths.
Both men, who were from Stroh, served on the board of directors of Farmers State Bank and were community leaders in many endeavors. Miles was a longtime president of the bank that the Perkins family helped launch in the early part of the 20th century.
“The Farmers State Bank family was saddened to hear about the passing of our former board members Jim and Miles Perkins, this past Sunday,” said Joe Urbanski, current president at Farmers State. “Miles and Jim were incredibly impactful board members while serving FSB for many years, but their impact goes much further than their Board service. The Perkins family was a founding family of FSB in 1915, and the Perkins family leadership has continued to impact the success of FSB and our communities for more than 100 years.”
Miles Perkins, 88, became president of Farmers State in 1976, a role he served in until his retirement in 2000. He joined the board of directors in 1971 and served as chair many years, retiring in 2010, marking 56 years in banking in LaGrange County.
To start his career, a short time attending Indiana University, Miles returned home and worked for the Stroh Grain Co. before going to work for Farmers State. He worked at Fort Wayne National Bank from 1956-1960 before returning to Farmers State in LaGrange in 1964.
“In many ways Miles was the heartbeat of FSB for decades. Miles’ leadership as both a director and as president of FSB will always be remembered as FSB continued to grow and prosper under his tenure,” Urbanski said.
Miles was a member of the Stroh Church of Christ and was a deacon. He belonged to the Stroh Lions Club. He was an original shareholder of the Prairie Heights School Corp., founded in 1963.
He was a founding member of the LaGrange County Community Foundation and served on its board. Also through the Foundation he helped establish the Stroh Community Fund in 2000 and the Perkins Family Scholarship fund in 2009.
Miles also was a real estate developer, and established the Meadow Springs Pointe development on Big Turkey Lake in 1997.
Jim Perkins, 86, was the owner of Stroh Farm Supply. In 1958 he started farming after his return the year prior from serving in the U.S. Navy. When his sons joined him in the farm operation in 1982, the farm was named Perkins Twin Creek Farms.
Jim Perkins also served his community in many ways.
He was a member and elder of the Stroh Church of Christ. He belonged to the Stroh Lions Club for 50-plus years and served on the Prairie Heights School Board. He also was a LaGrange County councilman and served on the a board of directors for the ARC of LaGrange County.
Jim Perkins joined the FSB Board in 1983 and retired from the FSB Board in 2011. Jim was tremendously committed to the growth and success of FSB.
“With 28 years of service to the FSB board of directors, Jim was a steady hand that helped guide the bank through a period of rapid change and growth,” Urbanski said.
FSB Board Chair Roger Bird said, “We are thankful for the many contributions Jim and Miles made to FSB and the communities we serve, and our prayers are with the entire Perkins family.”
Just like the way they left this earth, close together, the Perkins brothers are being celebrated at the same church and at similar times.
Funeral services for Jim Perkins are Friday at the Stroh Church of Christ at 10 a.m. Services for Miles Perkins will be Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m. at the Stroh Church of Christ.
Both will be buried in Lake Bethel Cemetery, rural LaGrange.
