PH kindergarten registration coming
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights Elementary School will be registering kindergarten students in the coming weeks.
Registration will take place on Thursday, April 6, from noon to 7 p.m. and Tuesday, April 11, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the school.
Children must be turning 5 by Aug. 1.
People are asked to bring the following information to the registration:
• The child’s birth certificate;
• The child’s immunization record;
• Custody papers, if applicable;
• Parents’ driver’s licenses in order to enter the school building during normal school hours;
• Address verification; details can be found at ph.k12.in.us.
To schedule an appointment time to complete registration, contact the elementary secretary at 351-3214, ext. 2540.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.