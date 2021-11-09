ANGOLA — After taking sixth place in the Indiana State School Music Association Open Class C finals in Indianapolis on Saturday, the Angola High School Marching Hornets have certainly proven that their skills are far from rusty despite skipping a year of competition due to COVID.
“The weekend went very, very well,” said Director Bob Myers. “Sixth place, at state finals. I think just getting to state finals is quite an accomplishment, let alone finishing sixth.”
It has been four years since the band went to state, and the experience proved memorable for newcomers and returning members alike.
Myers is a new addition to the Hornets’ team this year, but the trials and successes of this marching season have provided an excellent opportunity for him and the band to foster a great relationship.
Of the three drum majors, Wylie Fredrick was the greenest but by no means the least involved of the leaders. Not only was this Fredrick’s first year as drum major, but she also performed a solo during the show while simultaneously performing her directing duties.
“I was on the back podium. Then I would get down during the ballad, and I would go on stage and play my flute slowly and then get back down and conduct,” Frederick said. “It was so much fun. I loved being able to play.”
For senior drum majors Grace Gilbert and Issy Butler, the competition was a satisfying culmination of their years in the band.
“As seniors, looking down on that field and seeing everyone smiling, it’s like one of those big accomplishments because you raised them in a sense,” Butler said. “I’ve never felt more proud of each and every single one of them.”
Technically, this is the second time that Gilbert and Butler have gone to state during their time as Marching Hornets. They were in the eighth grade when the marching band last went to state four years ago but had been allowed to perform with the high schoolers then despite being middle schoolers.
“It was kind of a cool way to start and end our careers,” Gilbert said.
Although the season turned out well, it was certainly not for lack of hard work and cooperation.
Because the band had been unable to compete last year due to COVID, not only had the incoming freshmen never performed in an official marching season but the sophomores, like Frederick, as well.
“It was difficult for me because people would come up to me and ask me these questions like, ‘What are we supposed to do? How are we supposed to do this?’ And I can’t give them an answer. I’m a drum major, and I’m supposed to be able to, but I’ve never experienced it,” Wylie said. “I would ask questions, and they [Gilbert and Butler] wouldn’t even know the answers because it’s been a year since they’ve done it.”
With half of the band to train and many things to remember themselves, the older Hornets turned to one of their most valuable resources: alumni.
“It was a lot of relying on older members and even graduated members to remind us of everything and help us out and get on track,” Gilbert said.
“A lot of us reached out to older members to ask, ‘What are we doing wrong and how can we fix it?’” Butler added. “When it really came down to the marching, all of them caught up really fast.”
Many of the incoming freshmen also had a little marching experience coming into the high school thanks to Ellen Reece, Angola Middle School band director and Myers’ assistant director for the marching band.
Reece prepares her middle school band students for the marching band by teaching them the basics of marching etiquette before they even set foot in the high school.
“Middle schoolers do parades anyways, but she teaches them how to properly march a little bit,” Fredrick said. “The freshman class that came in was a lot better because of that.”
Gilbert led the trio as lead drum major this year after serving as drum major for the past two years. Fredrick will take over Gilbert’s position next year, but all three girls agree that they will keep in contact after Gilbert and Butler graduate, just as previous band graduates have in years before.
“We’re such a tight-knit group,” Butler said. “Some of my closest friends are people who have graduated, and I don’t know where I’d be without them.”
“You spend hours and hours and hours together. You can’t not be close,” Gilbert said. “I’m going to graduate this year, but I know that Wylie is going to text me all the time.”
Graduation is still half a year away, though, and the band has many other non-marching adventures to tackle in the meantime.
Aside from the traditional Christmas tour around the elementary schools, the Hornets are also preparing for a special trip to Florida for the New Year holiday.
In late December, the band will travel to Disney World in Orland, Florida, to perform at the Waterside Pavilion at Disney Springs and attend a workshop for learning more about the live music industry.
“We’ll play, and then we have a recording session where they take the students through a workshop on how it works to be a live musician,” Myers said. “Their workshop is really, really good. That’s done with one of the Disney clinicians.”
During the workshop, the students will tour a recording studio where Disney employees will show how they capture live music and use it for soundtracks and videos.
Of course, the band will also have time to explore the theme park and experience fireworks for New Year’s before returning to Indiana.
“Being able to go to Disney with all of your friends, the people you’re closest with, and being able to perform? It’s unreal,” Fredrick said.
A convenient mix of work and play, the Disney trip is well-deserved after their long competition season and will be a special experience for the students and Myers to bond for future seasons.
“Sometimes, I think from my standpoint, they always see me in front or on the tower, but trying to find ways that we can interact that are outside that classroom environment really helps bring everything together even more,” Myers said.
For more information or to support the band, visit bit.ly/3bVG4d3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.