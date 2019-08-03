LAKE JAMES — Climate change is real, but in order for people to make a difference, they have to start working on reversing its effects at home.
That was the message of Michael Lewis of the National Weather Service Northern Indiana, who was the guest speaker at the Steuben County Lakes Council's annual meeting held at Lake James Christian Camp and Retreat Center on Saturday.
In addition to Lewis giving a broad overview of how the National Weather Service operated out of its North Webster office, he also talked about changing weather patterns over the course of more than a century in northern Indiana, based on historical data.
Lewis best example of climate change was with precipitation, where the trend of one-day rain events were growing markedly.
"We're seeing more and more (weather) stations receiving heavier rainfall," Lewis said, particularly in one-day events. There are one day events that are now averaging 4.93 inches maximum, which is much higher than normal. "The averaging trends are upward."
These large rain events are averaging about 1.5 inches greater than in the past. Some of the single rain events equal what would be record rainfall in the past, and instead of having just one such event, they are occurring multiple times a year.
Instead of receiving steady rain over periods of days, northern Indiana is seeing more events where there are extreme rains that fall quickly, not allowing the water to soak into the soil. Then the periods of time between rainfall is greater.
Lewis said this phenomenon has held true consistently dating to 2004, with the exception of 2012, which was a year of extreme drought.
"The averaging trends are upward," he said. A climate study dating to the late 1800s has been conducted for Indiana, which shows how the climate patter has changed markedly.
Straying toward a philosophical bent versus a scientific or company message, Lewis said people need to work together to try to reverse climate change trends. He said it would take the work of communities or groups of people — or many lake communities — not just individuals.
"Where are we going to go if we fail the planet? Climate is changing. Are we going to adapt or ignore it," Lewis asked. "Does it matter to what happens to me on my lake or does it matter to what happens to us on our lake?"
Many examples of climate impact were provided, particularly with the constant algae blooms that impact Lake Erie on an almost basis. Part of Steuben County drains to Lake Erie.
It's the heavy rains that carry nutrients and pollutants to Lake Erie, contributing to the algae blooms.
Steve Schroeder, Lakes Council representative from Snow Lake and the Snow Lake Cottagers Association president, said it would be helpful if more elected officials started paying attention to what is occurring and take an active role in leading in making change.
Meanwhile, Lewis said there were many resources available from the National Weather Service Northern Indiana. People could use the agency's website, weather.gov, or people can call the office for everything from basic forecasts to very detailed weather information. The phone number is 574-834-1104.
Lakes Council Technical Vice President Pete Hippensteel gave a report on the group's water quality monitoring work.
Generally, he said, the lakes were doing a sufficient job of cleaning the impurities that are making their way into lakes.
"All of the sample data coming out of our lakes is a lot better than what's going into the lakes," he said. "This means our lakes have a lot of oxygen and sunlight killing the bacteria."
Hippensteel also lamented that there still a number of developments at lakes across the county that were contributing to water quality problems.
"They're just festering and causing significant problems with our water quality and this shouldn't be happening," Hippensteel said.
During the meeting, presided over by Council President Elect Cheryl Silverhart, Hamilton Lake, three new at-large members to the board were elected. They were Bob Glick, Don Reitz and Max Robison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.