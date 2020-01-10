ANGOLA — The Steuben County Bar Association will continue a Martin Luther King Jr. Day outreach.
Talk To A Lawyer Today is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola.
“This year we have at least 10 attorneys that are volunteering in two-hour sessions,” said organizer Michael Morrissey. “Again, the program is open to the general public, and the attorneys will provide consultations of approximately 15 minutes to answer general law-related questions and to offer legal information.”
People with questions about civil and criminal law issues are welcomed.
In January 2018, about 350 attorneys volunteered statewide to help more than 1,300 Hoosiers seeking legal aid.
Established in 2002, Talk to a Lawyer Today is an annual tribute to King. The pro bono program provides legal assistance to those in need by offering free legal consultations to members of the general public who might not otherwise be able to afford the counsel of an attorney.
The attorneys offer advice only and not legal representation, said Morrissey. However, the day does open a door to local legal professionals for those that may be unfamiliar with the way the court system works.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.