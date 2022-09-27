INDIANAPOLIS — Northeast Indiana is poised to see the installation of four electric charging stations that are being funded by the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program.
This comes as the Federal Highway Administration has approved Indiana’s plan to use funding from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program to build out a statewide electric vehicle charging network.
The plan approval clears the way for the state to work with private and public partners to begin investing nearly $100 million over the next five years to bolster the availability of fast, reliable electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the state.
“A robust network of convenient, reliable charging infrastructure is essential to addressing range anxiety for electric vehicle owners,” INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith said. “Through the NEVI program, Indiana will work with private and public partners to make strategic investments in charging infrastructure along our highways to support the growing number of EVs traveling throughout our state.”
The funding was provided in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Joe Biden this summer.
The charging stations slated to be built in northeast Indiana as part of the program would end up in Allen County and Steuben County on Interstate 69 and LaGrange County on the Indiana Toll Road.
There are two preliminary locations chosen for Allen County with one alternate and one in Steuben County with an alternate for I-69.
On the Toll Road, the preliminary site for LaGrange has an alternate in Steuben County.
The preliminary sites in Allen County are at Exit 305, Illinois Road, and Exit 316, Dupont Road. The alternate site is Exit 311, S.R. 3. In Steuben County the preliminary site is at Exit 348, U.S. 20, with the alternate site at Exit 357, Lake George Road and Baker Road.
The preliminary site on Interstate 80-90 in LaGrange County is at the travel centers located on the eastbound and westbound sides of the Toll Road at mile marker 126. The alternate site is on the east and west entrance-exit sites of the interstate at Exit 144 in Steuben County.
In accordance with federal guidance, Indiana’s plan invests in EV charging infrastructure along the state’s Federal Highway Administration-designated Alternative Fuel Corridors.
Over the coming years, the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure funds must be invested in direct current, fast-charging stations that are compliant with federal guidelines.
Among the primary requirements, each station must have at least four ports that can simultaneously charge at 150 kilowatts, be located along every 50 miles of the Alternative Fuel Corridors, less than one mile from an exit or intersection, and be accessible to the public 24 hours a day.
Indiana’s plan will invest in at least 44 Level 3 DC-fast charge electric vehicle charging stations to fully build out the state’s Alternative Fuel Corridors. Once complete, every Hoosier will be within 40 miles of a National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure-funded charging station. The plan also prioritizes providing access to and benefit from electric vehicle charging stations for disadvantaged communities in both urban and rural areas.
The National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program was created by the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law with the goal of deploying a national network of at least 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations by 2030 to reduce range anxiety and encourage wider adoption of electric vehicles. The program is authorized at nearly $5 billion nationally over the next five years.
The National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program will fund 80% of the installation of electric vehicle charging stations along with up to five years of operations and maintenance with the remaining 20% of costs to be funded by site owner-operators.
The state anticipates seeking proposals from potential owner-operators by mid-2023 with the initial charging station installations to begin in 2024.
More information about Indiana’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure deployment can be found on the INDOT website, in.gov/indot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.