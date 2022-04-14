ANGOLA — A new church has found a home in Angola. Restoration Ministries is opening to the public this Easter Sunday.
The Restoration Church will open its doors to the public and wants to bring a new style of ministry to the community. Pastor Rich Warren and his congregation have found a new way to educate in Christianity.
“Our goal is to have four areas where people can engage with us. So the first is online through our online ministries, through our web page and Facebook page. The second way is on site, which is the traditional Sunday service type event. The third way is organic groups. Those are small groups that meet in people’s homes around the area and that’s really our focus. That’s the change in our philosophy is we would really like to have people engaged in those small groups even before they come to church. So our philosophy is to grow from outside in instead of inside out. The fourth way is through outreach, just community connection, involvement, partnering with organizations in the community,” said Warren.
Restoration Ministries has a church board that serves as a governance entity and a staff of elders that serve as spiritual oversight. These positions are filled by vote of the congregation and hire.
Sunday service starts at 10 a.m. and can be attended in person at 9030 W. U.S. 20, Angola, or virtually on their website restorationangola.org/.
The church has a kids ministries for children nursery age to fifth grade during Sunday service and youth ministries Sunday at 6 p.m.
