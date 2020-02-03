ANGOLA — Angola High School student Belle Michael has taken on a monumental project in her senior year.
Michael started a campaign to raise $70,000 in seven weeks for the Northeast Indiana Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. She is building on momentum from last year's Fort Wayne chapter LLS Student of the Year Abby Stoy, an Angola High School graduate.
Stoy's cousin, Olivia, an Angola High School sophomore, battled T lymphoblastic lymphoma for several years — garnering strong community support. Last summer, the second Liv It Up downtown event was held, raising funds for two other Steuben County girls who have been touched by cancer, Conlei Walworth and Nomalee Gregory. The first Liv It Up raised money for Olivia's bone marrow transplant.
Eleven family members and friends were part of Abby’s campaign team, including Olivia. The campaign raised more than $62,000. In total, three 2019 candidates for SOY raised more than $135,000.
This year, there are 10 SOY campaign teams in northeastern Indiana. Their goal together is to raise $500,000, said Michael.
Belle, the daughter of Rick and Lisa Michael of Angola, said she was inspired by Abby's efforts.
"I saw the way it brought the community together," Belle said. Her team includes seven AHS juniors and seniors, her father and parents Marla Toigo and Amy Krebs. The student team is made up of Will Krebs, Tucker Hasselman, Ted Brandon, Janna Fee, Jenna Millay, Maddie Toigo and Taylor Clemens.
Belle said they are helping with sponsorships and other fundraising, which includes collecting silent auction items for the grand finale at the Parkview Mirro Center on March 6. Bell said her team members are bolstered by incentives provided by LLS and by the cause itself.
"I've been talking to them about how much the youth can do in the community," said Belle.
On Friday, Jan. 24, a raffle was held at the high school that included sports jerseys and a helmet donated by Coach Andy Thomas. Upcoming fundraisers include Dine to Donate events at local wings restaurants and possibly a skating event at Thunder Ice Arena.
Donations to Michael's team can be made through her page at the Northeast Indiana Leukemia and Lymphoma Society web page — events.lls.org/in/ftwaynesoy20/bmichael.
LLS is the world's largest nonprofit health organization dedicated to funding blood cancer research and providing education and patient services. Since 1949, it has invested nearly $1.3 billion in groundbreaking research, pioneering many of today’s most innovative approaches.
"I was never familiar with the organization prior to last year and decided to keep the efforts from last year trending. My community has inspired me to help a cause that affects someone every three minutes," says Belle on her team page on the LLS web site. "The research already done has made massive impacts and through this campaign I want to show other people my age the future is what we create now."
The SOY candidates raise funds in honor of children currently fighting cancer.
Belle met a child diagnosed at 2 years old.
"His mom talked to me at a breakfast," said Belle. The boy, now an energetic 5 1/2-year-old, has his last treatment next month.
