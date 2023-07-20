ANGOLA — Angola’s middle school and high school libraries may look a little different for the 2023-24 school year.
Assistant Superintendent Schauna Relue introduced the Challenges to Library, Media and Other Supplemental Materials Policy on Tuesday night during the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of Trustees’ monthly meeting.
Legislation prompted district action
Relue explained that changes to state legislation prompted MSD’s media specialists to take a closer look at each school’s books. While all four of the elementaries’ collections remain unaffected, titles were pulled from the middle school and high school.
“We have pulled some things that we consider more adult for certain age groups. There was nothing that rose to the obscene or harmful to minors that was in any of our collections anywhere,” said Relue.
The books that were taken off the shelves haven’t been completely taken away. Now, they can be accessed by students only if they go to each library’s media specialist.
“Any titles that were on the list have been pulled to a section that requires the media specialist to hand that book to the child and they have a conversation and check appropriateness for the child and the age of the material,” Relue said.
Specialists allowing access may be based on the age and maturity of a student or may require parental consent.
When Board member Scott Poor questioned the methods parents could take to challenge a book or supplemental material, Relue provided the process.
There’s a process
The process consists of a maximum of nine steps. Parents would first begin by having a conversation with the school’s librarian. If they are not satisfied, they will then need to contact the building principal to discuss the matter. If they are still not satisfied, they can submit a Request for Removal of Library, Media and/or Other Supplemental Materials form.
Forms are available in any school office. The completed form goes in front of a review committee within 15 working days. The committee will be appointed by the principal and include a media professional, a classroom teacher and a parent. Middle school and high school materials may also have a student representative.
The review committee will then make a written determination. Parents looking to appeal the decision will go to the school board for a final vote.
“Families can individually opt their children out of any resource that’s being used they would find objectionable,” Relue said.
Matching flagged books
During the collection review process, MSD media specialists matched their databases with lists of flagged books.
The staff assessed certain books such as the Harry Potter series, which appear on the list, but specialists ultimately felt comfortable with its age placement.
Other titles included “Lord of the Flies,” “Brave New World,” “Slaughterhouse Five,” “Looking for Alaska,” and “The Absolutely True Story of a Part-Time Indian.”
Changes will be in full effect for the start of the new school year.
The Board also voted 7-0 to accept Pepsi as MSD’s official soft drink vendor. The school corporation originally had Coca-Cola products, but made the switch due to better financial incentives and vending machine and cooler prices.
Staff will experience the most change from the transition as students will only have access to the beverages at school sporting events. Vending machines in the teachers’ lounges already reflect the switch.
The five year contract will help to generate funds that MSD can use in other areas.
“One of those uses is whatever scholarship opportunities that we roll out to our kids or we (can) look at taking care of dual credit or AP classes for some of our academic kids and being able to take a burden off parents,” said Superintendent Matt Widenhoefer.
The Pepsi contract also provides MSD’s athletic directors with coolers, towels, water bottles and more.
The Board ended their meeting by accepting funds to add wildflowers to Ryan Park Elementary and a donation to Angola Middle School for football equipment.
John Brittenham, a local environmentalist, will work with Julie Clary, second grade teacher, to plant the wildflower plugs.
Over 2,000 wildflower plugs will cover a 500 square foot area, the school hopes the flowers will enhance the outdoor classroom near Ryan Park. Brittenham and Clary will also maintain the flowers.
MSD’s next scheduled meeting is Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m.
