ANGOLA — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital has implemented new visitor restrictions as of Saturday.
Also, Angola Mayor Dick Hickman released a statement from the community COVID-19 collaboration that people need to work together to ensure Steuben County is able to work through the pandemic with the best possible results.
“The County has existing emergency management and operations plans and will implement procedures as needed to ensure our ability to maintain critical and essential services, as well as support state and city efforts. We are ready to activate the Emergency Operations Center if this public health situation escalates,” Hickman said.
“For all members of our community, I ask your assistance and patience as we proceed. Our response will be most successful if we do what Steuben County does best during challenging times: support one another and work together to protect our beloved community. We will continue to work with our public health partners to provide you with the latest guidance and actions you can take to support a healthy community,” Hickman said.
The community collaboration includes the Angola government, Cameron Hospital, Trine University, Steuben County Health Department, Steuben County Emergency Management, the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County and Fremont Community Schools.
“While people need to remain attentive and being prepared for an emergency is always a good idea, there is currently no need for the average person to take out-of-the-ordinary protective actions,” Hickman said.
At Cameron, the following restrictions were put in place until further notice:
• Visitors are limited to one adult (at least 18 years old) per patient. This could include a designated family member or spouse/domestic partner.
• No visitors of any age with respiratory or flu-like symptoms (cold, cough, fever, muscle aches) will be allowed to visit patients or wait in the facility.
• No one under age 18 will be allowed to visit patients.
• Cafeteria services are limited to staff and individuals visiting a patient.
To better manage the flow of patients and visitors Cameron has closed some non-essential entrances and screening might be performed at entry points. Signage has been posted to inform would-be visitors and patients of the new rules.
To manage supplies, face masks have been removed from public areas. Staff will provide direction to patients or visitors who may need masks or other personal protective equipment.
Cameron’s volunteer services, which aid in a variety of areas, have been suspended.
Wherever possible, Cameron Hospital is practicing social distancing, which means limiting close contact with others, especially in large groups.
Consequently community events, classes and non-essential meetings may be cancelled or postponed. Contact the organizer if you are unsure about the status of a specific event, class or meeting.
In addition, Cameron continues to operate a hotline for people with questions about COVID-19. People may call 667-5555, which offers free COVID-19 phone screenings.
The resource line was created to educate the community about coronavirus and provide guidance on who should and should not be tested.
“Our goal is to help reduce unnecessary trips to ERs or Urgent Care facilities and decrease the potential for further spread,” information from Cameron said. “Healthcare professionals staffing the resource line will recommend the most appropriate next steps for your care and connect you to resources.”
Individuals may also reach out to their health care provider’s office if they have questions or concerns or contact the Steuben County Department of Health, 668-1000, ext. 1500.
Currently, there are 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, with no confirmed cases in Steuben County. The latest data indicates that most people — 80% — will have mild, cold-like symptoms if they contract the disease. In the meantime, earlier recommendations remain the same for everyone:
• Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.