ANGOLA — Angola residents could see a rate changes in 2021 on their monthly utility bills to help the wastewater utility and its financial needs.
John Julien with Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors, Mishawaka, spoke Monday in front of the council about the water and wastewater utilities and a potential rate increase to help keep both utilities operating in the black, with a particular focus on the wastewater utility.
Currently, the average residential user between the water and sewer rates is paying $67.34.
In a study done by Baker Tilly, Julien said numbers show that the water utility is functioning well financially.
“On the sewage works, reports show that operating costs and capital investment needs are increasing and pushing the financial position of the sewage works in the direction that we have concerns the current rates and charges will have difficulty keeping financial needs met,” Julien said.
In a nutshell, current rates and charges for the sewage works are generating around $2.5 million.
“When we look at the financial management report, we see the need for day-to-day operating coming in at $2.1 million,” Julien said. “Funds needed to pay off the existing bonds is about $300,000 and the capital improvement plan averages out to about $900,000 a year.”
That means in total, the sewage works needs $3.2 million, give or take slightly, annually.
Out of conversations held with Wastewater Superintendent Craig Williams and Clerk-Treasurer Deb Twitchell, Julien said it became clear that some operating expenses for the utility are increasing.
Numbers in the operating budget, Julien said, don’t reflect that some repairs and other work could be done internally instead of being done by outside workers to save some money.
He also mentioned potential regulatory issues that need to be studied, and how those studies play out will have some bearing on capital needs and whether the $900,000 is truly the right number for capital or not.
“We know that costs are going up and that some adjustments and rates are essential, but its too early to say exactly how much that gap is,” Julien said. “Instead of trying to eliminate a $560,000 gap, we think it’s prudent to move forward since we know costs are going up, to eliminate $225,000 of that gap.”
The plan suggests adjusting the sewer rates and holding off making additional decisions on what the sewage works may need until more is known about what will be needed for actual capital investments.
“While we’re looking at an increase on the sewer side, I started off looking at the water side,” he said. “We felt the revenues coming in from water rates were generating enough.”
Julien said Baker Tilly also did a cost of service study that supports the idea that the water utility doesn’t need any additional revenues, but it has been a bit since the rate class system has been looked at.
“That showed there needs to be some modification of the rate structure to change the makeup of what class of customers are paying what,” he said. “Since the revenues don’t need to go up, this would be a revenue neutral impact but we do think you should move forward as part of the rate adjustment plan to implement rates consistent with the cost of service study.”
That would have some classes seeing increases, some decreases.
The total bill with Julien’s proposed suggestions would initially see a decrease of about 2%, to $65.73.
However, he said over the last few years it has been noted that one principle customer of the water utility is the city itself and they compensate the utility for fire protection through the payment of the monthly hydrant rental fee that’s been in place as long as the utility has been in place.
“For the last 20 years in Indiana, for a number of reasons, municipalities have gravitated away from paying for fire protection through the general fund property tax and establishing a line item on the utility bill to pay for that protection cost,” Julien said.
In his proposal, he recommended a three-phase system to move the fire protection from the general fund to a line item on monthly utility bills.
“It would be in three equal steps taking the bill from nothing today to a total increase of a little over $9 in total,” he said.
Phase one would add $2.97 to the monthly bill per user. Phase two would add $2.98 and phase three another $2.98.
It would bring monthly utility bills to around $74.66 for the average user.
Information that Julien did not have Monday was how it would impact some of the large users in the city, such as Trine University, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Steuben County government and various manufacturing facilities.
He was asked by Councilman Dave Martin, with others on the council in agreement, to bring that information to the next council meeting so the council can see the impact for those users as well as residential.
Julien said that is information that can be put together for council to see.
“It is our recommendation that you adjust the water rates, not to generate additional revenue, but to move your rates up to date so they recover from each customer a portion of the cost of service,” Julien said. “We believe the sewage works needs additional revenues. There are additional studies that need done, but to keep things from getting out sync and letting the sewage works fall behind financially, we recommend an increase in rates that would produce $225,000 in additional revenues.”
He continued to say it would also be the recommendation of Baker Tilly to continue down the path to move the fire protection as a utility bill line item. The water utility would get its funds no matter what, but whether the funds come from the property taxes in the general fund or monthly utility bills is what changes.
Martin said that’s something he’s still not sure he’s comfortable with.
“We definitely need to adjust rates, but the hydrant fees I’m still not crazy about the idea,” he said. “Basically you’re going to put over $100 a year on the average residential user as a fee he’s normally paying property tax on, plus the disproportionate cost shifting of that from the industrial people ... it shifts that cost more to the residential user and that’s what I have always struggled with.”
Julien said he feels logically phasing in the fire protection would be done over three years.
Mayor Richard Hickman said he feels if the council does not do something now, the increases will just be more substantial down the road for the users.
Twitchell said there are roughly 2,600 residential users in the city.
Julien recommended having the ordinances drafted for the increases and fire protection line item by the next council meeting, Oct. 19, to keep moving forward to have something set for the first of 2021.
