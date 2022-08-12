FREMONT — Fremont Community Schools will have a referendum on the fall ballot when voters go to the polls in November.
"It is best if voters investigate the referendum issues in advance so they know whether to vote yes or no," Fremont Superintendent Bill Stitt said.
To that end, Fremont will be holding information meetings about the proposed ballot initiative.
"Please come and learn about the referendum being presented that will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot," Stitt said.
The first of several public meetings will be on Tuesday at Fremont Town Hall, 205 N. Tolford St., at 6 p.m.
The current referendum will be in effect until the end of 2022. The tax rate of $0.1963 per $100 of assessed evaluation will continue if the new proposal is voted in, Stitt said.
At Fremont, the referendum will pay for funding academics and educational related programs. It will also include funding for retaining and attracting teachers and staff, managing class size and supporting the operations fund.
Similar referenda have been approved at Prairie Heights and Hamilton schools. Hamilton is in its second referendum. Only the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County has not sought a referendum.
The tax charged from the referendum will differ for property owners with homestead exemptions as opposed to non-homestead exemptions. For a homestead exemption, you must be living in the residence you wish to claim the exemption for and it must be your primary residence. The property must be residential and owner-occupied.
Vacation homes and rental properties are not eligible to claim the homestead tax exemption with regard to property taxes. Neither are businesses or non-residential real estate such as building lots.
Having a homestead exemption will create substantial savings for the homeowner in their property tax, Stitt said.
Over the years, the Indiana Legislature has added requirements to the referendum bill questions to try and help voters. Providing ever-more information about benefits and costs means the ballot questions are getting longer. Ten years ago, the ballot questions averaged five lines.
Five years ago, the ballot questions averaged seven lines and this May, they averaged 12 lines. These questions include a description of proposed spending to help voters evaluate the referendum’s benefits, Stitt said.
