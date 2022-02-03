ANGOLA — There must be something about the District 1 seat on the Steuben County Council that Councilman Jim Getz was so willing to give up in order to run for Steuben County commissioner.
There are now four Republicans and two Democrats running for their party's nominations in the May 3 Primary.
There's still time for more candidates to file for that or any other race that will be on the primary ballot. Filing ends today at noon in the Steuben County Courthouse.
Landon Brown, Lake Pleasant, Angela Campbell, Lake Pleasant, Christina Cress, Fremont, and Brian Welch, Fremont, have filed for the Republican nomination. Harle L. Vogel, Jimmerson Lake, and Judy Rowe, Lake Pleasant, have filed for the Democratic nomination. Rowe is the Steuben County Democratic Party chair.
So far there’s one other race for a Republican council nomination, in District 4.
For that seat, incumbent Tony Isa has filed for reelection for what would be his first full term. Isa was caucused into his seat in December 2020 after Wil Howard resigned following his election to the Steuben County Board of Commissioners, South District. Isa is being challenged by Frank Charlton, who is a retired county department head from building and planning then parks.
The other incumbents are so far unopposed.
District 2 Council President Rick Shipe and District 3 Council Vice President Ruth Beer are so far unopposed for nomination. However, Shipe is guaranteed a race in the fall as Democrat David MacFadyen, Angola, has filed his candidacy.
In the district races for county council, only people living in those districts can vote for the candidates. None of the three at-large seats are up this cycle.
When it comes to county commissioner seats, everyone registered to vote, no matter what the district of their residence, can cast a ballot. The only seat up this year is the North District, which covers Millgrove, Jamesdown, Fremont and Clear Lake townships. But if you live in Otsego Township, for example, you can vote for commissioner.
Andy Laughlin, Lake Pleasant, who works for the Steuben County Building Department, is taking on the veteran politician Getz, Lake George.
Elsewhere, there’s a race for the auditor’s seat, which finds two members of the auditor’s staff, Kelli Wilder-Johnson, chief deputy and administrative assistant to the commissioners, running against Brittany K. (Maxton) Bacon, payroll clerk.
The seat is open this election because Auditor Kim Meyers can’t run again due to state term limits.
Former Steuben County Surveyor Donald Mason, Angola, who was in office in the early 1980s, has filed as a Democratic candidate for the office. Filing on the Republican ticket is James Slabaugh, rural Angola. Steuben County Surveyor Alexander Steele, who was caucused in to the position in December, has not filed.
The list of candidates for Republican state convention is at 21 candidates for Steuben County’s allotment of 12 delegate seats.
Here are the convention candidates:
Terry Appell, Donald Bowman, Seirra Bowman, Tony Culver, Jim Getz, Tony Isa, Desi Isa, David Martin, Colleen McNabb-Everage, Dennis Rider, Mary Rider, Lynn Routsong, Jennifer Sharkey, Karen Shelton, Ken Shelton, Rick Shipe, Donald Shively, Penny Steele, Daniel R. Thiele, Dennis Zent, Wendy Zent
Other activity has come with township filings
Here are the township filings.
Trustees
• Clear Lake, Leona Sattison
• Jackson, Cory Garman
• Richland Township has developed a race between Barbara Cleverly and Samantha Nicely.
• Jamestown, Angela Corcimiglia
• Millgrove, Charles Clark
• Pleasant, Lesli Hall
• Salem, Marcia Boots-Helmuth
• Otsego, Kim Kepler
• York, Linda Bidlack
• Steuben, Ralph Kugler
• Scott, Thane Knox
Advisory boards
• Clear Lake, Emily Deem, Republican, Anne Jacquay, Democrat
• Jackson: Mike Kurtz, Tina Kurtz
• Steuben: Violet Ritter, Steven Anstett, Mark White
• Millgrove: Laurie Marsonek, Wesley McCrea, Linda McCrea
• Otsego: Trenton Knox, Tyson Knox, Julie Lingo, Earl Raskosky
• Jamestown: Gail Balliet, James Moring, Richard Smith, Teri Steele
• Salem: Norman Pfafman, John Mettert
• Scott: Dale Chard, Kenneth Brost
• Pleasant: Tony Culver, Dareen McClelland, James Wyatt
• Richland: Thomas Laffey, Deborah K. Mutzfeld, Joshua Reading
• York: David Somerlott, Irene Thompson, Richard Jarrell
(Three people are elected to the township advisory boards.)
Steuben County
Recorder Linda Myers is also at the end of her second, four-year term in office. Dani Lou Parrish, who preceded Myers in office for two terms (2007-2014), has filed her candidacy.
• Steuben County Prosecuting Attorney Jeremy Musser, seeking a third term
• Clerk of Circuit Court Tangi Manahan, seeking a second term
• Sheriff R.J. Robinson, seeking a second term
• Assessor Kimberly Anderson, seeking a second term
State Representative
• Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, has filed his candidacy for District 51. His new district will cover 8 townships in Steuben County and all of LaGrange County. Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, who is a seeking another term in District 52, which will cover four townships in Steuben County. He is being challenged for the nomination by Curtis Hammitt, Corunna.
Other local offices up for election, along with the current office holder, are as follows (unless noted, all are Republicans; schools are nonpartisan):
Clear Lake
• Clerk/Treasurer, Jessica Swander;
• Town Council: At-Large Molly Weber, Brent Schlosser
Fremont
• Incumbent Town Councilman Barry Wilcox has filed for reelection while incumbent Lon Keyes, Democrat, has yet to file. Ashlee Hoos is seeking the second available Republican nomination. There are two seats up for election in the fall.
Hamilton
• Town Council District 1, Nancy Renner, has filed for reelection; District 4 is also up.
Orland
• Clerk/Treasurer, April Sanders has filed for reelection
• Town Council, incumbents Robin Sears and Lance Brodock have filed, as has Christopher Sanders. Incumbent Connie Boocher, Democrat have not filed.
Party races
• State Convention Delegates (at large): Democratic, seven; Republican, 12 (see above)
• Democratic Precinct Committeemen
Offices elected in the general
(Current office holders listed; none have filed)
• Fremont School Board: District 2, Gary Baker; District 3 Kimberly Bennett and Heather Reetz; At-Large, Anna Creager
• Hamilton School Board: District 1 (DeKalb) Lee Stoy; District 3, Stacy Oberlin; At-Large, April Holden
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County: District 1, Kevin Beard; District 2, Brad Gardner; District 3, Scott Poor
• Prairie Heights School Board: Milford, Kirk Perkins; Millgrove, Brooke German
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.