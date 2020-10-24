BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Salem Township seat on the Prairie Heights School Board will see a new face no matter what after the election in November.
Jim Courtright, who currently holds the Salem Township seat, did not file for re-election.
Instead, the seat will be filled by either Jill Engel-Walworth or Heather Culler. Neither have run before but are not new to the Prairie Heights community.
Jill Engel-Walworth
When making the decision to run for school board, Engel-Walworth said she chose to run because she wants to make the district a school of choice for both students and teachers.
“I would like to revisit our teacher compensation plan, from salary to benefits, our continuing education plan and current curriculum and tweak each so that we attract and retain the best and brightest teachers,” she said. “Unfortunately, I have seen too many great teachers leave Prairie Heights, and I want to help prevent that in the future.”
She views the school board as an entity similar to the chief executive officer of a corporation; the CEO typically has little to do with the day-to-day operation, instead having a primary focus on growth and longevity of the company.
“Similarly, as a school board member, I see myself as the person who needs to look to the future and develop a strategic plan that keeps the school attractive and relevant,” she said.
With 30-plus years in manufacturing, Engel-Walworth said she believes schools have a responsibility to promote trades as strongly as college, having the education resources readily accessible.
Primary work for the board, through her eyes, is to keep looking toward the future, keeping Prairie Heights moving forward and changing with the ever-changing times.
She comes into the election with the expectation that if elected, being committed to the school and continual improvement of students and faculty is the number one expectation.
“Having an open mind and listening to the district is also important,” she said. “Seeking to understand the status quo is my first priority, then asking the tough questions my second.”
Ensuring every student has the tools they need to grow, learn and become a productive member of society is what she feels the most important responsibility is for the school board.
Her background in continuous improvement and quality assurance, she said, will allow her to give a unique perspective to the board. That work has given her experience in dissecting problems, analyzing issues, determining root cause and implementing corrective actions to prevent recurrence.
“I am a data-driven individual with a strong history in problem management and strategic, out of the box thinking resulting in positive change,” she said.
Engel-Walworth has lived in the district for 15 years and all three of her daughters have attended Prairie Heights, with one still attending the high school. They live on Big Turkey Lake.
Heather Culler
Running for the school board is something Culler said she has thought about doing for some time now as she wants to get more involved.
“I am passionate about the growth of Prairie Heights,” she said. “I want to see our school keep moving forward and the kids succeeding.”
Culler feels it is important for the board to have open communication with the community, teachers, staff and students at the school that way when making board decisions they are based on needs.
“The success of the school system is on us,” she said.
She wants to see the forward-thinking the district has been working on, especially since the pandemic, continue within the school district.
“With the pandemic and the roadblocks of 2020, the school has done a lot of technology updates that we didn’t have before,” she said. “I want to see that continue, to see and help students grow and be successful into the future.”
Making decisions based upon the needs of the school and community members are among the primary jobs she feels the board has for the school along with creating goals based upon said needs.
“It’s also important for us to be open with the community and available,” she said. “The board’s job is to create a successful school system for these kids.”
Culler also feels it is important to attend as many events at the school as possible and to volunteer at the schools whenever time permits.
“It is important to be present,” Culler said. “I want people to know that if elected, I am there for them.”
She wants to maintain transparency as a board member and to act as a liaison that will relay information as needed. Being relatable is important, she said, so the community, students and teachers with concerns know they can come to her.
One of the main priorities she wants to focus on is making sure each child has the ability to succeed. She feels it’s the job of the board to give them every opportunity to grow and succeed.
“I really believe in our school community,” she said. “I want it to be successful, want to help lay that foundation for success. I am proud to say my children go to Prairie Heights.”
Culler has two children and she and her husband, Reid, own and operate The Angler in Helmer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.