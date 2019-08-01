ANGOLA — There will be an election this fall in Orland and a Republican town caucus will determine the shape of the Hudson Town Council.
That was the result after filings for Ashley, Clear Lake, Hudson and Orland closed at noon Thursday.
While candidates for the larger towns and Angola had their primaries in May and political parties could fill their ballots by July 1, the smaller towns had until Thursday to determine their ballots.
Here’s how the town election filings ended up:
Ashley
Filing in Ashley were incumbent Democratic Clerk-treasurer Karen McEntarfer; and for town council at-large, Democrats Michael W. Hasselman and Lorraine Plumley and Republican Bob Thompson.
Clear Lake
Erik Strasser has filed for the District 1 town council seat and Darin Thorp has filed for District 3. Both are Republicans. The three district seats are up for election.
Hudson
Incumbent Clerk Carla Olson, Republican, has filed, as have Republicans William Ebert, David Mann, Joshua Odom and Lyle Torrence for town council. There are three council seats up for election. Hudson will have to hold a town caucus to determine the three Republican candidates. Because there are no Democratic candidates, the caucus will determine the election result. The caucus must be held by Aug. 21.
Orland
Incumbent Republican council members Lancy Brodock and Robin Sears have filed, as has incumbent Democrat Connie Boocher. Former member Kevin Kellett, Democrat, has also filed, setting up a general election. Incumbent Republican Clerk April Sanders has also filed for reelection.
Elsewhere
Here are the ballots for Angola and the towns that held primaries in May:
Angola
Other than the Hamilton council race, there currently is only one contested race anywhere else in the county, and that’s for mayor of Angola. Incumbent Mayor Dick Hickman, a Democrat who has been in office since February 2001, is challenged by At-Large Councilman Joe Hysong, Republican.
All of races for common council are unopposed. Jerry McDermid, Republican, is running for the at-large seat being vacated by Hysong. The following are incumbents running for reelection: Democrats Kathy Armstrong, District C, and Dave Olson, District B; and Republicans Gary Crum, District A, and David Martin, District D.
Clerk-Treasurer Deb Twitchell, Republican, is running for an unprecedented seventh term.
Fremont
Fremont has a full ballot for the seats up for election, with all five incumbents running. They include Chris Snyder, Republican, for a second term as town judge; Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Parsons, Democrat; and Republican Town Council members Linda Fulton, Steve Brown and Craig Adolph.
Hamilton
In Hamilton, all four races up are filled. The candidates include Clerk-Treasurer Hester Stouder, Republican; Gerry Martin, R-District 3; Danny Lingo, R-District 2; and incumbent Democrat Mary Vail versus Republican Lloyd J. Bartels for the at-large seat.
Ashley: Clerk-treasurer, Karen McEntarfer (D); town council at-large, Michael W. Hasselman (D), Lorraine Plumley (D), Bob Thompson (R).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.