ANGOLA — Most existing personal protective equipment is made of single-use, disposable materials that are designed to be used once then quickly thrown away in the nearest trash can.
Doug and Melanie McGregor of Angola took that observation and decided to do something about it, thus creating CuShield USA and its family of everyday safety products that so far includes a pouch, a handkerchief and a stylus made out of copper, which is known for being antimicrobial.
“Copper is quite amazing and is one of the only metallics recognized by the Environmental Protection Agency with antimicrobial properties,” said Doug, the founder and creative mind behind CuShield USA. “It can kill bacteria quickly, often on contact and that has been widely researched and documented.”
Each of the products is patent pending and made in the USA, including pieces for the stylus machined close to home in Avilla through WickFab and other copper pieces coming from R&B Fabrications of Oakwood, Ohio.
Recently, the Angola Investment Fund Account Board granted the company a microgrant through its program that was designed to help startup companies with initial expenses.
Board member and Steuben County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Isaac Lee along with board members Andy Aldred and Mark Cowen presented the McGregor’s with the grant check last week.
From developing the concept to international product distribution took right around four months.
Using the crowdfunding website IndieGoGo, Doug started a campaign to get production on the products rolling with the help of more than 70 backers.
“July 14 our crowdfunding campaign goal was met,” Doug said. “That led us into some large distribution deals.”
Knowing that a lot of existing PPE doesn’t kill bacteria at all, let alone on contact, Doug said it became even more evident that there needed to be products to keep both the user and the surfaces protected.
“That thought led to the handkerchief and the pouch,” he said. “You can tuck it into your pocket.”
Both the handkerchief and pouch are made with 100% copper polyester fabric and both are touch-screen friendly.
The handkerchief has loops on the back for your fingers to go into to use and fold the product.
The pouch has a clip to hang it onto a bag. When it is zipped open, it becomes a full mitt that has a loop on the inside to pull it back into its pouch, eliminating the need to touch the copper to put it all back safely and securely.
“Two big differences you will see with our products are that they are self-storing and they are 100% copper,” said Melanie. “We really wanted to provide easy tools for people to use.”
The stylus tool can push or pull open doors so the user doesn’t have to touch a door handle. Like the other products, it is also touch-screen friendly and self-storing, as it is spring loaded.
“COVID-19 aside, hygiene awareness is up,” said Doug. “We wanted to provide easy-to-use, intuitive tools to help provide protection.”
One of the biggest challenges the McGregor’s said they’ve faced is communicating the science and significance behind the design and explaining how there’s nothing else quite like the CuShield product line on the market today.
The goal is to still let people go out and live their lives while protecting themselves and others.
Because copper develops a natural patina over time, that may happen with the CuShield products, but Doug said that will not affect how well they work.
The copper itself is self-cleaning, but other parts of the products can be hand washed. A mild abrasive or copper polish can be used on the stylus to restore it to its factory shine.
Doug said they are extremely appreciative for the AIF as well as the Steuben County Economic Development Corp. for all of the help and partnership.
After all, it was SCEDC Executive Director Isaac Lee, he said, that first introduced him to the AIF and the possibilities it held for the company. Lee is on the AIF board.
“They help us keep doing what we’re doing,” he said.
Learn more about CuShield USA on IndieGoGo, https://bit.ly/3mvhQun, on Facebook, @CuShield or by following CuShield on Instagram.
Once the website is done, there will also be information about CuShield including ways to order on cushieldusa.com.
