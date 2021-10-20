ANGOLA — After finishing in the top half of their performance class over the weekend, the Angola High School Marching Hornets have officially qualified for the Indiana State School Music Association Open Class semi-state finals.
“We finished in the top five,” said band director Bob Myers. “They had a blast.”
The Marching Hornets traveled to Lafayette on Saturday to perform for regionals. They competed in Open Class C at Lafayette Jefferson High School against 12 other bands.
Their show, titled “Cube Squared,” received a gold rating.
“It’s obviously a big stadium, a lot of pressure,” Myers said. “I think all in all, it was a good day Saturday.”
The Marching Hornets will travel to Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis for the Class C semi-state competition on Oct. 30.
In order to advance to state finals, they must qualify in the top 10 of their class at the semi-state competition.
“It’s been a very, very good season,” Myers said. “Being able to get out and do this and being able to have some tangible success right out the gate I just think is phenomenal.”
Although Angola High School is currently out on fall break, the band is still on its feet since there is only a little over a week left to prepare for the performance.
Special practices will be held today and tomorrow for the students to continue working on the show, with specialists present to help as well.
Their cube-themed show includes the songs “Rephrydgeration” by Todd Stalter, “You are the Reason” by Calum Scott and “Hip to be Squared” Huey Lewis and the News.
“We keep changing things up with the show. We keep adding little things, tweeking, to make it better,” Myers said. “Hopefully that will keep us charged.”
Throughout the state competition series, admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students and preschoolers.
The ISSMA state finals will take place Nov. 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
