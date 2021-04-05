You’ve probably heard young people talk about getting a puppy as a practice round ahead of having a baby some day.
The good news is the cost of adding a new dog to the family in Indiana is among the lowest in the nation, and the gap between the stick price of Rover and Baby is pretty big, too.
According to a data analysis from online pet CBD and wellness retailer Honest Paws, the first-year cost of a puppy in Indiana is one of the nation’s lowest, while the state also boasts one of the largest disparities between puppy versus baby.
“Should you experience puppy parenthood first as a practice run for your first human child? Should you begin with the baby and dive gut-first into that dad bod life? Or are you one of those overachieving power couples who would dare attempt both at once?” Honest Paws asked. “With adoption fees, surgeries, vet care, and more, adopting a four-legged friend is a hefty investment. On the other hand, when the stork drops off the cutest little package, he also leaves an astronomical bill for medical care, childcare, and baby gear, to name a few major costs.”
Honest Paws looked at a variety of data points to crunch the expected cost numbers for your fluffy puppers versus that bouncing baby, with puppies ranking it at $7,130 for their first year versus baby at $24,259 in Indiana.
Puppy costs took into account adoption fees, vet bills, medicines, microchipping, spay and neuter costs, food, puppy supplies and toys and pet fees for renters, as well as the cost of a dog walker.
Indiana ranked ninth lowest in the nation when all totaled, behind Kentucky, which claimed the No. 1 cheapest slot, and well ahead of Illinois at 14th most expensive.
The year-one costs for babies was crunched by looking at average hospital costs for vaginal births (with insurance), diapers, food, clothing, baby gear, health care and child care costs.
To no one’s surprise, babies are significantly costlier, ranking it at just over $24,000 leading up to that first birthday. That put Indiana in the middle of the pack nationally for babies.
But, with low pet costs and middle-of-the-road baby costs, Indiana ranks in with one of the biggest gaps between the two, at a different of more than $17,000.
That came behind only Massachussetts, Alaska, Wisconsin, Virginia, Minnesota and Washington D.C.
