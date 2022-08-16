ANGOLA — The Angola Common Council approved the Steuben County Economic Development Corporation's 2023 funding request in the amount of $59,430 and 2023 additional funding request in the amount of $25,000 on Monday.
Isaac Lee, SCEDC executive director, said that the work of the EDC helped create and retain thousands of jobs to make the region attractive for the businesses and residents, and that investments in organizations have a return.
“The lion’s share of the work that I do is called business retention and expansion,” said Lee.
Lee said the EDC was working with the existing entities to make sure that they have what they need to continue to grow. He said that EDC estimated that every dollar of community investment in incentives, for example, in tax abatements, generated $30 in private investment.
Lee further said that over the last six years since 2016 with the private sector projects investments in the community accounting for $4 millions, EDC managed to retain about 11,000 jobs and facilitated the creation of more than 1,000 positions.
Lee said that currently there were 1,300 open positions in Steuben County, and only 400 people were unemployed. He also noted that it was hard to give the estimate for the unemployed because people must report that they are unemployed to be counted.
However, said Lee, it would not entirely help to place those 400 people back in the workforce. Steuben County currently has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the area, and the unemployment fluctuated between under 1% and 2.2% in the last several years, Lee said.
“Weird things happen below 4%,” said Lee.
Lee said that although low unemployment rate is a positive factor, on the flip side it prompted the local businesses to be more creative in retaining the talents as it created the need for things like daycare, swing shifts and multiple shifts and retaining bonuses.
“We can’t rest on our older tactics below 4%,” said Lee.
With the unemployment rate as low as it is, the EDC is also working hard on informing the residents of the area, such as college graduates and high school students that there are plenty of local employment opportunities for them “that don’t require them to leave,” said Lee.
“There are plenty of positions out there that are paying very well,” said Lee.
He said the EDC estimated that in Angola there were 12-15 employers that sponsored children through dual programs where the youths could have some curriculum as well as the on-site businesses or manufacturers, and where the kids could also get paid $10 an hour.
Lee also noted that the EDC was also working on the question of estimating a livable wage. Lee said that a couple of years ago EDC estimated that in Steuben County at that time the livable wage was $26 an hour. He noted that with inflation he did not believe that $26 an hour average wage was livable if the employees had dependents.
Lee noted that the local companies were “aggressively increasing” the average wages in the region with the current average wage growing from $20 during the last few years to $24 in 2022.
“Our companies are increasing their wages faster than anybody else in the region,” he said.
Lee further said that EDC strove to create public-private relationships, and it helped to create a more sustainable housing strategy in the growing community.
In 2021, EDC started to implement 11 different projects in partnership with the private entities, and in 2022 there are seven active projects that EDC is involved in.
“What makes it all work is the relationships between public and private sectors,” said Lee.
Lee said that the EDC continued to work with all the leaders across the regions, and that they continue to do surveys, which for the last couple of years has been a little more difficult because of the data.
Lee said that EDC is doing selfless work for the benefit of the employees and employers in the community, but it also needs the help of the community to continue “to be able to do an effective job.”
“I would only ask that you think beyond boundaries,” said Lee.
