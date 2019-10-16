ANGOLA — Trine University welcomed nearly 200 representatives from 89 companies to its Engineering & Business Career Fair in the Rick L. and Vicki L. James University Center on Sept. 26.
About 600 students attended the event, which included businesses from as far away as northern California. Participation was by far the largest from both businesses and Trine students for any such event, the university announced.
The fair was supported by partner sponsors Shambaugh & Son of Fort Wayne, Cardinal IG of Fremont; Troyer Group of Mishawaka; and Ariel Corp. of Mt. Vernon, Ohio; and supporting sponsors Parker Engineered Seals of Syracuse; CE Electronics, Bryan, Ohio; Eva-Lution of Angola; Federated Insurance; and GPD Group of Akron, Ohio.
Business representatives were offered tours of the engineering building prior to the fair. Employers praised the fair for its organization and described Trine students as respectful and prepared.
Trine will hold its All Majors Career Fair on Feb. 13.
