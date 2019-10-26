ANGOLA — Grande Dame Catrina will be the featured topic Tuesday during the latest Trine University Humanities Symposia, this time being presented by Ana Boman, a native of Mexico and lecturer in the Department of Humanities and Communication at the university.
The symposia begins at 3:30 p.m. in Wells Theater and is anticipated to last about an hour, including questions.
La Catrina is characterized as a skeleton lady dressed in elegant costumes. She has a unique relationship with death and is an important image for Day of the Dead, a tradition that honors the life of loved ones that have departed.
Boman said artist Jose Guadalupe Posada began depicting animated skeletons in his paintings in the earliest part of the 20th century.
“They were designed to kind of mock society,” Boman said.
Posada used his work to depict the inequalities between poor and wealthy Mexican people as well as political views.
His illustrations often portrayed satirical caricatures with skeletons to criticize those who were embarrassed by their indigenous origins and tried to imitate the wealthy classes with glamorous attires and extravagant hats.
“La Catrina, an iconic symbol of the Mexican culture, represents the ephemeral life and the eternal pass to the final destination,” said Boman. “Discovering the unique relationship with Death, La Catrina, who is characterized as a skeleton lady dressed in feathered hats and elegant costumes, is an important part of the Day of the Dead tradition that honors the loved ones who have departed.”
Diego Rivera, a Mexican painter and the husband of Frida Kahlo, was inspired by Posada’s work with skeletons.
“He wanted to sort of bring her to life,” said Boman.
Rivera painted La Catrina into his mural, Dream of a Sunday Afternoon in Alameda Park. La Catrina is at the center of the piece.
He painted his wife Frida Kahlo at La Catrina’s right hand side, and he also painted himself as a young child beside Frida Kahlo with José Guadalupe Posada at La Catrina’s left hand side. In this painting, Rivera represented four hundred years of Mexican History, starting with the Revolution War throughout the beginning of a new era in Modern Mexico in the 1950’s.
Boman said it was Rivera that made La Catrina an iconic image in Mexican culture. She is often a part of the altars constructed for Day of the Dead.
“Tradition says we will all die someday,” Boman said. “But we’re not to be afraid of dying because we will go with La Catrina.”
The symposia, like others, is open to the general public and is free to attend. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, as the theater seats 75 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.