INDIANAPOLIS — With just a dusting of snow currently on the ground, it is only a matter of time until northeast Indiana is smacked with a snowstorm.
This past weekend’s snow and freezing rain kept Indiana Department of Transportation drivers busy on New Year’s Day and Saturday as freezing rain and about an inch of snow fell.
The northeast Indiana INDOT region, has 140 plow routes, covering 5,000 miles of roadway from Gas City south of Fort Wayne to Elkhart in the north. The region also includes Fort Wayne and the four county area in northeast Indiana.
In an effort to make the clearing of ice and snow easier INDOT has utilized brine as a pre-treatment for the past eight to 10 years.
“We have seen success in the brine helping us ultimately get the roads clear,” said Hunter Petroviak, northeast Indiana INDOT media representative.
The salt brine is an anti-icing solution made up of water and 23.3% salt that is used to prevent snow and ice from bonding to pavement. The brine is effective at temperatures as low as -5 degrees and can be mixed with other chemicals to lower the freezing point if necessary.
Petroviak said the brine is just another tool to help crews clear the roadway.
An INDOT release said, predictions of accumulating snow and ice are main reasons why INDOT may pre-treat roadways, but freezing fog and heavy frost are also scenarios where pre-treatment is effective.
INDOT will pre-treat roadways ahead of winter weather to prevent snow and ice from bonding to the pavement. Pre-treatment occurs 24-48 hours prior to a weather event and can take an INDOT unit approximately 12 to 16 hours to complete.
The liquid, which is fairly inexpensive compared to salt, which is typically used during and after a storm stays in place better as it adheres to the roadway.
The decision to utilize the treatment is made prior to the weather event, utilizing the Maintenance Decision Support System that provides weather forecasts, pavement temperatures and recommendations on treatment prior to storms.
Petroviak said recommendations from the MDSS system, reports from the field and area forecasts are used to make decisions on treatment.
During winter storms, INDOT plows every interstate highway, U.S. route and state road every two to three hours treating them with salt to assist melting efforts.
For the latest road conditions visit http://indot.carsprogram.org/#roadReports?timeFrame=TODAY&layers=roadReports%2CwinterDriving%2CweatherWarnings%2Cflooding%2CallReports or call 800-261-7623.
