Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.