FREMONT — Superintendent Bill Stitt told the Board of Trustees Thursday the tentative student enrollment numbers are the highest they have been in recent years at just more than 1,030 students.
This comes as teachers and administration at Fremont Community Schools are gearing up for the first day of school on Wednesday.
There are 408 enrolled at Fremont Elementary, 311 at the Middle School and 316 at the High School.
“Those are fantastic numbers,” Stitt said. “We haven’t been over a thousand in a long time.”
Fremont Elementary School Principal Eric Bryan said an additional kindergarten classroom was successfully moved to the kindergarten wing and teachers have been hard at work arranging their classrooms for the 2021-22 school year.
Fremont Middle School Principal Greg Mohler said his staff is also ready for students on Wednesday.
“Staff are doing a great job,” he said. “I’ve never seen a school district, in my 30 something years, that works harder than these guys do.”
Mohler said the middle school’s student population continues to rise as families move to the area from as far away as California.
“We’ve given 30 plus tours in the last week,” he added.
Fremont Head Start Director Susie Swager also reported high enrollment numbers.
“We’ve received 154 applications and have 101 enrolled,” Swager said. “There are 31 at Fremont, 41 at Carlin Park and 29 in Lagrange.”
The board approved a trip for the Fremont varsity and junior varsity cheerleaders from Nov. 17-22 to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
Three seniors and two juniors, composed of officers, captains, and co-captains, will perform at Magic Kingdom with cheerleaders from across the country.
Four All American middle school cheerleaders have their choice to perform in Florida or Pennsylvania in a Thanksgiving Day parade.
Cheerleading coach Krystal Davis, said two students chose Florida and two chose Pennsylvania.
The board also approved community donations for the Middle School Athletic Department.
Stitt said Palmer Trucks, a Kenworth dealership in Fremont, and First Call Towing and Recovery donated a combined $600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.