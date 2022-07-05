Several arrested over the holiday weekend
ANGOLA — These individuals were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the holiday weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Kayla M. Asztalos, 24, of the 2800 block of West C.R. 100N, Angola, arrested in the 3800 block of East Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Dyer J. Ball, 20, of Lane 105 Lake James, arrested on Lake James on charges of misdemeanor operating a motorboat while intoxicated and minor in possession of alcohol.
• Andrew J. Beachy, 43, of the 2600 block of Lincoln Dale Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested on Orland Road east of C.R. 300W on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.
• Dana K. Bondurant, 36, of the 400 block of South C.R. 620W, arrested on C.R. 200W and C.R. 275N on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Megan L. Bradford, 29, of the 3300 block of Portage Boulevard, Fort Wayne, arrested at Potowatami Inn on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Tyler J. Cassidy, 21, of the 7100 block of Van Croft Avenue, St. Louis, arrested on I-69 and C.R. 200W on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Bailey T. Clark, 22, of the 1100 block of Cabriolet Boulevard, Auburn, arrested at Bay View Road and 275N on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Seth D. Danning, 38, of the 1200 block of S.R. 4, Hudson, arrested at North Old U.S. 21 and West C.R. 700N, Fremont on a warrant alleging failure to appear and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Ryan E. Deloach, 43, of the 300 block of Oak Street, arrested on the 200 block of Gale Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Dawn L. Disbro, 39, homeless, arrested on 416 E. Maumee, on charges of battery against a public safety official and resisting law enforcement.
• Koryn M. Dunaway, 29, of the 600 block of Eleanor, Toledo, Ohio, arrested in the 6600 block West 490N, on a charge of disorderly conduct.
• Wesley R. Farver, 51, of the 400 block of Weaver Street, Montpelier, Ohio, arrested on U.S. 20 and Metz Road, on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Austin L. Freed, 24, of the 1100 block of East 625N, Fremont, arrested at Enterprise Apartments, on a charge of resisting law enforcement.
• Patricia J. Graves, 63, of the 300 block of 345 Lake James, arrested at C.R. 225W and Bay View Road, on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Michael D. Hatcher, 58, of the 500 block of Northcrest Road, arrested on 200 block of West Gilmore Street, on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and habitual traffic violator.
• Alexis M. Ireland, 24, of the 22000 block of Pinearbor Drive, Elkhart, arrested on U.S. 20 and McKinley Street, on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Timothy J. Johnson, 23, of the 6800 block of Heatherton Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested on the 1900 block of South Fox Lake Road, on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• David J. Koenig, 62. of the 3800 block of East 500S, Hamilton, arrest location unknown, on a charge of disorderly conduct.
• Jorge M. Mendez-Morales, 39, of the 900 block of E. 300N, arrested at S.R. 4 and Indiana Street, Ashley, on a charge of operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Charles B. Meyer, 20, of the 300 block of South Oak Wood Street, Wauseon, Ohio, arrested on Lake James, on a charge of operating a motorboat while intoxicated and minor consuming alcohol.
• Lisa M. Thomas, 44, of the 700 block of West High Street, Bryan, Ohio, arrested at the Angola Meijer, on a charge of theft.
• Justin J. Vince, 35, of the 800 block of Deerridge Crossing, Auburn, arrested on the 6600 block of West 490N, on a charge of domestic battery.
• Tammy R. Wiley, 53, of the 400 block of Jimmerson Lake, Fremont, arrested at the Angola Pizza Hut, on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Maiquan A. Williams, 25, of the 900 block of Ridgewood Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested on I-69 and 341 mile marker, on a charge of driving while suspended with prior suspension within 10 years.
