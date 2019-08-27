HAMILTON — Rodney Snyder recently received Indiana's Emergency Medical Service of the Year award from the American Legion Department of Indiana.
He was named EMT of the Year for the Fourth District of the American Legion earlier this year, which qualified him for the state title. The fourth district covers Wells, Adams, Allen, Noble, LaGrange, Steuben and Whitley counties.
Snyder has a long history as a Steuben County EMT, through Hamilton Fire Department, his service as county coroner and continuing role as chief deputy coroner and Steuben County Emergency Medical Service.
Those honored are full-time or volunteers affiliated with an EMS provider at the basic or advanced life support level within the state of Indiana.
Snyder was sponsored by Franklin R. Fee Post No. 467, Hamilton.
