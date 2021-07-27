PLEASANT LAKE — Pleasant Lake Elementary School will start off the school year with a new principal, Valerie Priller.
“I have heard such amazing things about the Pleasant Lake community,” Priller said. “I am looking so forward to becoming a Pleasant Lake Patriot!”
Priller comes from Elkhart Community Schools where she has worked since 1995. She taught fifth and sixth grade until 2006 when she became the assistant principal. She moved to the principal’s position in 2011.
“I have many fond memories of Elkhart Community Schools, and I was given so many opportunities to learn and grow,” Priller said.
Priller started at Elkhart Community Schools after she and her husband, Marty Priller, moved to the South Bend area from Dallas where she began her career teaching fifth, sixth and seventh grade students.
Priller’s teaching origins are tied to Indiana, though, as she attended Purdue University and earned her master’s degree as well as her two-year administrative certification from Indiana University-South Bend.
“I enjoy any time spent with children,” Priller said. “I love how much I learn from children everyday, and hearing their ideas, opinions and solutions is an important piece to strong leadership.
With the new school year starting next month, Priller looks forward to getting involved with her new community and meeting the staff, students and families with whom she will be working.
“The MSDSC has been especially kind and gracious to me, and I can’t believe the strong love and commitment everyone has for the students and community in general,” she said. “I want to be a strong contributor to a community like MSDSC, especially at Pleasant Lake Elementary.”
Priller replaced Rosie Brandt, who took over as principal at Hendry Park Elementary for the retiring Lisa Bauer.
