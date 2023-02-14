ANGOLA — Angola Planning Commission granted conditional approval for the development plan of the 90-unit multifamily complex that would be replacing University Inn, which has been razed.
The approval includes amenity space, a dog park, indoor and outdoor bike parking and outdoor space and a plat for combining three parcels into one and relocation of a sanitary easement on the same address.
The purpose of the sanitary easement is to provide private sanitary sewer service for neighboring properties.
“West Commons, LLC has filed applications for a primary/secondary plat and development plan to finalize approvals for a new multi-family residential development,” said the staff report.
As the first part of the request, the applicant is proposing to plat three existing tax parcels into one developable lot of 2.984 acres with an access from McKinley Street with the relocation of the sanitary easement from the center of the lot to the southeast corner of the lot.
The project first obtained a rezoning approval in June of 2022, and two development standards variances were approved for dwelling unit size and parking quantity at later in January 2023.
The new development involved the demolition of the former University Inn, Smith Enterprise and S&T Auto Body Shop.
The total project consists of a three-story building with 90 dwelling units — 17 studios, 44 one-bedroom units and 29 two-bedroom units with market net area of the units ranging from 498-square feet to 1,096-square feet, said he staff report.
The first floor of the development will include amenity areas such as a lending office, fitness room, community space, bike storage and covered porch. A dog park will also be available.
A parking lot consisting of 126 standard parking spaces and 6 handicap parking spaces gaining access to McKinley Street from the southeast side of the development will accompany the development. The project also includes a fenced in dog park, public and internal sidewalks, Dumpster enclosure and a 0.15-acre detention area.
Due to the fact that the development project is in line with Angola housing goals, the Planning Commission granted approval with the conditions that the Angola Board of Works approves for the sanitary easement relocation and plan review prior to Plan Commission signature.
The conditions for the development plan are that the plat should be recorded prior to any building or improvement location permits associated with the development plan being approved and that all plan review and routing comments should be addressed and additional development
Any variances needed should be obtained prior to the final approval of the development plan.
