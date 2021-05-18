KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe wielded the scissors this morning at The Community Learning Center to cut the ribbon opening the KPC Senior Expo.
Joining her for the ribbon-cutting were KPC Media chief executive officer Lou Phelps, KPC Media advertising director Jenny Ernsberger and some of the more than 40 vendors attending the expo.
Free doughnuts and coffee are available for guests this morning. Vendors are showcasing a variety of programs, products and services that are of interest to senior citizens. The expo is open until 2 p.m. today.
Booths offer information on health care, insurance, volunteer opportunities, senior living options, hospice and legal services. Each booth also has one or more giveaway items for guests to take home.
Ernsberger said law office Yoder & Jessup will present in-person programs on legal issues for seniors at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Guests will have opportunities to win some larger prizes, too.
“There are two cash prizes of $250,” Ernsberger said. “Several vendors also have raffle prizes such as hanging baskets and gift cards. All the booths have giveaways.”
Joe Justice will perform live music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Free boxes lunches will be served, beginning at 11:30 a.m. until supplies are gone.
