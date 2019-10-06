HAMILTON — Mike Light and Justin McGrew have lived the message of MFG Day.
Friday at Triton Metal Products in Hamilton, they shared their success stories with visiting students.
For the sixth year in a row, Triton joined companies across the nation in a day to promote the advantages of careers in manufacturing.
Triton drew its largest attendance yet with approximately 85 students from the regional Impact Institute, Hamilton Community Schools and DeKalb High School.
John Freudenberger, Triton’s CEO, held up Light’s rise from janitor to foreman as an example of what can happen in a manufacturing career.
“It was all because he was determined to go above and beyond,” Freudenberger said.
With only a high school education, Hamilton-native Light joined Triton as a temporary janitor.
“After 10 months, they put me in a situation where I could really advance — where I could move up and become better at what I was doing,” Light said.
In his new role as a kit packer of products, “I took it from doing like 16 kits a week … I did it in a day. So I showed them what I could really do,” he said.
Nine months later, Light advanced to unloading trucks and organizing material deliveries. He was promoted to quality technician four months later, making three promotions in his first four years.
After leaving to work three years at a factory in Butler, Light returned to Triton as a powder-coat foreman for the past two years.
“Don’t be afraid to work,” he advised. “Present yourself the best you can and work the hardest you can, and it pays off.”
Justin McGrew, a quality technician, started on Triton’s manufacturing floor in December 2017 and moved up to its quality department only five months later.
The company quickly recognized McGrew’s commitment and hard work, said Shawn Sabins, director of operations, who led tours Friday.
“I’ve learned so much,” McGrew told students. “There’s a lot of opportunity here. They will invest in you.”
“If you come to Triton and you want to learn, we’re going to teach you,” Randy Bowers, a machining foreman with 35 years in the company, told the visiting students.
“You can start right out on the floor, and all manufacturers are going to train you,” Freudenberger promised the visitors.
Triton employs 110 people and offers paid internships for Impact Institute students, Freudenberger said.
Sabins told students that a forecast shows 800 new manufacturing jobs will be created in Steuben County over the next decade. He said manufacturing wages in Steuben County average $51,700 per year.
“There’s definitely a need for talent in manufacturing and a need for higher skill sets,” Sabins said.
During their tour, Sabins told students that Triton’s sophisticated machines make precision parts for uses including medical, marine, agriculture, food, recreational vehicles, construction equipment, heavy trucks and after-market auto parts.
Freudenberger explained why Triton invites students for MFG Day tours each year
“With the demand for talent out in the workplace,” he said. “it became critical that we did more for educational purposes.”
