ANGOLA — With masked faces and social distancing in practice, Mayor Richard Hickman and several staff at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital kicked off National Hospital Week with a mayoral proclamation in the hospital lobby Monday.
As the hospital has returned to somewhat normal, pagers calling patients to registration, to the laboratory or imaging services could be heard during the presentation that saw several hospital staff in attendance.
“This hospital has been an integral part of bringing our county back to normal,” Hickman said. “The people that have heard me speak before know the amount of respect and appreciation I have for this hospital.”
Cameron President and CEO Connie McCahill said the week won’t be quite like hospital week has in the past because there will be no picnic or some of the other activities normally done.
“We are planning later in the summer when restrictions are lifted and we can all be together and close and celebrate to recognize all of our staff,” she said. “But this week, we want to celebrate our team, our staff and recognize the significant contribution they are making.”
There will still be some activities for the staff however, she said.
Hickman commended the hospital staff for making the building still feel comfortable to walk into, despite the pandemic. His respect and appreciation, he said, have only grown during this time for all those at Cameron.
“We as a community thank you for everything you’re doing to get us through this crisis,” Hickman said.
The staff are the front line, he said, and they much like firefighters run right into the face of whatever is happening to continue to care for people.
“You don’t know what’s going to happen, but you don’t think about it. You come take care of the people,” he said.
He read a proclamation, congratulating the hospital and staff for all the hard work they do daily and continue to do.
Staff have made significant contributions, said McCahill.
“We know many of our staff would like to be home with your families,” she said. “Instead you’re here sacrificing on a daily basis.”
The celebration comes a week late, McCahill said, as approximately 40 nursing and respiratory staff members were in a 14-day quarantine as a precaution after working a mass testing operation at Miller Poultry, Orland, May 1-2.
