ANGOLA — Robyn Miller has been a quiet Christmas elf for years.
She collects names of struggling families with children, recruits volunteers, gathers donations and delivers gifts. She’s made an effort not to duplicate efforts with other charities during the holidays and continues this year with the help of other members of the community.
Miller’s private outreach is complementary to Toys for Tots, organized locally by Melissa Coats. Provided on a national scale by the Marine Corps, Toys for Tots collects new, unwrapped toys and distributes them to less fortunate children at Christmas.
“I will not turn a child away,” said Coats.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, applications for families requesting assistance from Toys for Tots are being taken online instead of through personal interviews.
“It’s really simple,” said Coats. Name, address, phone numbers and wish lists are requested with applications. The deadline for application is Dec. 1.
The applications are at toysfortots.org. Steuben County citizens requesting assistance must fill out an application through the campaign link for Allen County. The Allen County campaign is heading efforts for all of northeastern Indiana.
Coats said she has already received some applications. Last year, Toys for Tots served 321 children in Steuben County.
“I’m expecting our numbers to be extremely high this year,” Coats said.
COVID-19-related hardships may spike need.
“I know this year with COVID, the need is going to be substantial,” said Miller, who has traditionally limited her efforts to a few families that were not otherwise served by Toys for Tots, Cops for Kids or another agency.
“What’s different about what I do is that I specifically ask for people in our community to nominate families who otherwise would not be getting any help,” Miller said. This could be a family that has had an unexpected loss or hardship during the year. Those nominated would “be otherwise unsuspecting of a Christmas elf fulfilling their needs and wants,” said Miller. “Once chosen, I have the entire family — down to the pets — submit their Christmas lists and Santa does the rest.”
Miller said she takes care to vet those referred to her with a focus on helping those who may not ask for public assistance or who may have otherwise fallen through the cracks.
This year, Miller intends to personally adopt a child whose family has been affected by drug addiction.
“I am asking for companies, people and families willing to help out with needs this year to please contact me so I can start compiling a list and charting how many families we may be able to help this year,” she said.
Miller can be contacted at kobiescaninecreations@yahoo.com or 687-8478.
Sheri Frank, director of Project Help of Steuben County, a resource for the county’s needy, said her organization tries reach all in need and not duplicate efforts.
Project Help works closely with Toys for Tots, providing holiday needs beyond toys for referred families. Project Help assists around 125 families every Christmas without additional funding, said Frank.
Cops for Kids serves needy children 5-10 years old in Steuben County. The program gets significant community funding but does not reach all children in need, said Frank, harking back to the days when Steuben County had an active volunteer Christmas Bureau dedicated to serving Steuben County’s needy during the holidays.
COVID-19 has also impaired Project Help, which currently has no volunteers and is not able to conduct face-to-face meetings. Holiday assistance is expected to be provided in a drive-through manner.
