ANGOLA — Ruth Hill was a proud woman of the South.
“Her Southern accent and distinctive voice still ring in my ears,” wrote family friend Eric Fisher on Ruth Hill’s tribute page with Weicht Funeral Home.
Ruth (DeMiller) Hill was an indispensable leader in Steuben County, particularly with the Republican Party and many volunteer efforts. She died on Feb. 10 at age 92.
Born June 12, 1929, in Mobile, Alabama, to parents Walter and Ruth DeMiller, Ruth was a proud Southern lady. After graduating from Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, Virgina, Ruth moved north to Lafayette before making her home in Angola for the next 65 years.
Ruth was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Ruth and her former spouse, William Hill Jr., had three children, the oldest, Bill Hill of Angola, their second son Richard Hill of Kenosha, Wisconsin, and their youngest and only daughter Ruth Smith of Bellevue, Ohio. Ruth had seven grandchildren William Hill IV, Faith Hill, Daniel Hill, Katherine Hill, Shaun Smith, Rachel Hiser, and Abigail Evans and she had 14 great-grandchildren.
A member of the Holy Trinity Anglican Parish in Hillsdale, Michigan, for 30 years, Ruth was a woman of faith. She taught Sunday school for many years at Holy Trinity. Prior to Holy Trinity she and her family attended Holy Family Episcopal Church in Angola.
Ruth not only was a loyal member to both Holy Trinity and Holy Family, but she and children helped establish and build both churches from the ground up.
“Her friendships were never short-term,” said daughter-in-law Joni Hill.
Ruth loved people and she only made life-long friends. She remained in contact with people from college and many people she met on trips with her family.
Ruth Smith, Ruth’s daughter, noted her mom repeated the following phrase to anyone new she met, “I may not remember my own social security number, but if I met you once, I will remember your name, birthday and your family.”
Ruth adored Paul Harvey and would drop everything at noon each week day to listen to, “The Rest of the Story.”
Dancing to melodies by musician Lawrence Welk with close friend Robert “Duke” Cunningham was often relished by Ruth. She and Duke also attended several seasons of the Cameron Memorial Ball together dancing the night away.
Mardi Gras was a beloved holiday of Ruth’s. She was first to clarify to everyone Mardi Gras originated in Mobile, Alabama, and not New Orleans.
Many remember Ruth for being a dedicated patriot. Ruth was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and she was a proud and active member of the Steuben County Republican Women’s Club as well as the Precinct Committeemen for Steuben County. Ruth was active in local politics throughout her entire life.
A proud moment of Ruth’s according to her son, Richard was having coffee with then Sen. and former Vice President Dan Quayle on her back porch in the early 1980s.
Richard also recollects his mom took he and his siblings up to the Steuben County Courthouse on election nights. “I remember watching them tally the votes on an actual chalk board as they were coming in.”
Ruth was a huge animal lover. She had a handful of beloved collies and cats throughout her life. She invested both time and love into the Steuben County Humane Society.
“She was recycling before recycling was a thing,” said Richard.
Ruth was a collector of many wonderful things from newspapers clippings to miniature elephants. She saved cans for the bait shops and the humane shelter. She didn’t like to throw away materials, instead she insisted on giving it away.
Bill said one of Ruth’s notorious catchphrases was, “I don’t throw anything away, someone might need it!”
As a 60-year resident of Lake James, Ruth appreciated simple pleasures like her potted azaleas as well as watching the sunset from her Sowles Bay home.
Her children had many fond memories of their mother shouting, “Look out the front window! Look at the sunset!”
Ruth was a founding member of the Steuben County Genealogical Society. Ruth was also a member of the Angola Business and Professional Women. Keeping her children active in the community as well, Ruth was a Boy Scout leader and a Girl Scout leader for a period of time.
If her photo seems familiar to you, this may be because Ruth was the hostess for the Steuben County Welcome Wagon for more than 25 years. She started with the Welcome Wagon in 1970.
Ruth would bring baskets filled with local baked goods, business pamphlets, restaurant menus, and even a 3-month subscription to the Herald Republican to new residents.
Ruth loved spending her days calling new mothers.
“Although she could certainly gab, Ruth had an even better gift for listening,” noted Joni.
Ruth spent hours with her phone attached to her hip. She never invested in a cell phone or a computer, but did seek out an extra-long phone cord so she could make her calls and wash her dishes simultaneously.
Being the Welcome Wagon hostess for nearly three decades gave Ruth the opportunity to call welcome and congratulate multiple generations to Angola.
Ruth Hill did many wonderful things in her 92 years. She will be missed dearly her family, her friends and her community, family members said.
