ANGOLA Trine University’s online accounting degree program is one of the best in the United States, according to a national college ranking website.
ValueColleges lists the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration — Accounting program offered through TrineOnline among its “Top 25 Best Online Accounting Bachelor’s for 2021,” released last month.
The website notes that, “Even though the program is delivered online, (Trine) still ensures that all students will receive a significant amount of practical and hands-on experience.”
It also gives the program high marks for training students in up-to-date software and maintaining full accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs.
Designed to answer questions related to college value and affordability, ValueColleges offers feature articles clearing up misconceptions and confusion about college costs and benefits in addition to rankings of institutions and degree programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.