Seven people arrested by police Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Monday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Briton C. Beerbower, 32, of the 1100 block of South Monroe Street, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Glenn A. DeGraw Jr., 44, of the 6300 block of North C.R. 500E, Fremont, arrested at the Steuben county Courthouse on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Brandy L. Gibson, 29, of the 700 block of West North Street, Fremont, arrested in the 900 block of West North Street, Fremont, on a warrant alleging misdemeanor batter and invasion of privacy.
• Rufus G. Neely, 25, of the 3400 block of South C.R. 1145E, LaGrange, arrested in the 400 block of East Maumee Street, on charges of felony strangulation and misdemeanor battery causing bodily injury.
• Consuela M. Parsons, 41, of the 700 block of Hawpatch Road, LaGrange, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor civil contempt of court.
• Ridgely A. Ritter, 52, of the 900 block of Block Road, Bronson, Michigan, arrested at the Steuben County Courthouse house on a fugitive warrant.
• James R. Shepherd, 42, of the 4200 block of South C.R. 150W, Pleasant Lake, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
