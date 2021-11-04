ANGOLA — Steuben County has applied to the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs to be designated a Broadband Ready Community.
A resolution seeking the designation was approved during a recent meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners. The county has not yet been certified. The resolution is one of the steps involved in applying for the certification.
"We are very pleased to have implemented this important tool for Broadband improvements in our county," said Commissioner Lynne Liechty, who spearheaded the process for the county. Liechty worked with commissioners from Huntington County on getting the resolution ready for adoption.
Steuben County Highway Engineer Chip Porter will work with permitting and granting rights of way where needed, Liechty said. The Steuben County Economic Development Corp. will be the contact point for interested providers, she added.
The Broadband Ready Communities Program was created in 2017 as a tool to encourage broadband development throughout Indiana. The certification sends a signal to the telecommunications industry that a community has taken steps to reduce barriers to broadband infrastructure investment.
"This tool serves as an informative and beneficial resource to help certify local communities as being prepared for broadband deployment," Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch wrote in a recent guest opinion article. "This certification signals the telecommunications industry and notifies them that a community has taken the necessary steps to reduce barriers to broadband infrastructure investment. To date, the Indiana Broadband Office has certified more than 50 communities within the Broadband Ready Communities Program, 10 of which received designation already this year. Of these 50 communities, each approached the designation uniquely, with the common goal of enhancing connectivity."
In northeast Indiana, there were five broadband ready communities by the end of 2019 and DeKalb County joined the ranks last month.
"Additionally, communities must also institute procedures that streamline and expedite the broadband development process, such as assuring all inspections related to a broadband project be completed in a timely manner. They must also prohibit certain measures, like imposing fees to review an application or permit for broadband," Crouch wrote.
Liechty said the COVID-19 pandemic served as a huge wake-up call for the need of broadband development in the community.
Though Steuben County is not the black hole of broadband like some of its neighbors, there are still many areas that are not served by high-speed, reliable internet.
When people were sent home to work and students were learning remotely, the lack of quality, high-speed internet became very apparent.
The largest push for broadband development in the county is through Steuben County REMC, which is adding to the existing system previously owned by the iMAN fiber optics system that was part of the Steuben County Community Foundation and sold last year to REMC.
In addition to the REMC project, there also is service provided by companies like LoclNet, the first company to ever offer internet service in Steuben County. There are also services provided by Lakeland Internet, Mediacom and Frontier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.