ANGOLA — Robert T. Williford, 21, of the 100 block of Depot Street, Butler, was arrested on Monday by Steuben County Sheriff’s Department and lodged in the Steuben County Jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
Police blotter
Tags
Amy Oberlin
