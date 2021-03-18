ANGOLA — The Angola Common Council approved a contract this week to have an engineering firm produce structural drawings for a heavily-reinforced pad that will need to be built to house a stationary backup generator the city has purchased for its wastewater utility.
The 500kW generator will replace a diesel-powered unit with the same output from the 1990s still being used today at Angola’s Wastewater Treatment Plant. The old generator still works, but is being replaced since it’s becoming more difficult to obtain replacement parts due to its age.
The city had planned and budgeted for the replacement for the past few years. Last month, Angola Water Superintendent Craig Williams found a nearly new CAT model generator that had been used only 38 hours from a licensed CAT dealer in Kentucky. They purchased it for $105,000, saving nearly $80,000 by not buying a brand new model.
“This generator is sized to provide 100% of the energy needed to run all of the processes at the WWTP and is set up to immediately start up and provide power within seconds of utility power disruptions,” Williams said in an email.
The best part, Williams added, is that the generator is still under a five-year warranty.
The agreement Council approved Monday with Jones & Henry Ltd will see the city spend about $46,000 on engineering costs associated with the replacement. The firm will produce designs for a pad for the generator, which needs a special foundation because it weighs 15 tons, as well as a replacement of a transfer switch and other electrical drawings. The city will hire a separate contractor to build the pad and perform the electrical work.
Williams told council members that the backup generator is capable of meeting 100% of the utility’s power consumption needs for a period of 72 hours in the event of a power outage emergency.
Maintaining constant power is important to avoid sewer backups, overflows and treatment problems, all of which could happen during even a short power outage if there was no backup power source.
In April 2020 the city commissioned an emergency generator study with the same firm for the cost of $11,900.
The generator will be delivered once the pad is constructed. Williams says the wastewater department is expecting to take delivery around mid-May or June, barring any unforeseen delays.
A crane will have to be brought in to lower the generator into place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.