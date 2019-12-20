Police make six arrested past two days
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday and Friday.
• Donna L. Beard, 55, of the 1400 block of North C.R. 1170E, Rockville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Katherine K. Foster, 46, of the 00 block of West 3rd Street, Fremont, arrested in the 700 block of South Shoup Street on a fugitive warrant.
• Donovan A. Ingram, 24, of the 1400 block of Cinnamon Road, Fort Wayne, arrested on Orland Road at C.R. 300W, on a charge of driving while suspended.
• Clayton C. McCollum, 22, of the 9300 block of East U.S. 20, LaGrange, arrested at the jail on misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated.
• Allen L. Tink, 29, of the 5600 block of East C.R. 100N, arrested on Old 27 at Baker Road on a misdemeanor charge of possession of a weapon or instrument of violence and possession of a handgun without a license.
• Justin W. White, 33, of the 5800 block of North C.R. 600E, Fremont, arrested on a charge of misdemeanor contempt of court, civil.
