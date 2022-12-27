10 people arrested over holiday period
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by law enforcement officers from Thursday through Monday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Joseph D. Burrage, 34, of the 3100 block of South Robyn Drive, Pleasant Lake, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging two counts of felony failure to appear in court.
• Donald G. Durbin, 55, of the 4300 block of North C.R. 425W, arrested at home on a warrant alleging felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16.
• Michael J. Hess, 31, of Lane 201A Lake George, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Hamilton Martinez Jr., 42, of the 200 block of Powers Street, arrested in the 100 block of East Gale Street on a charge of felony contempt of court.
• Alejondro P. Mendez, 22, of the 1400 block of West Mill Street, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Brody L. Pish, 24, of the 6300 block of North C.R. 925E, Fremont, arrested at home on charges of felony strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery battery and obstruction/hindering/interfering with a police officer.
• Anthony V. Roe, 48, of the 600 block of West State Boulevard, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 500 block of Randolph Street on a charge of felony battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
• Rhonda K. Sprinkle, 52, of the Lane 201A Lake George, arrested on charges of misdemeanor invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
• Kiara I. Swift, 27, of the 700 block of East 80th Street, Chicago, arrested in the 400 block of East Maumee Street on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Mark A. Voges, 53, of the 800 block of Pine Run, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of felony battery.
