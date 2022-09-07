ANGOLA — Some questions were raised regarding a proposal to develop a more recognizable brand for Angola during the last Common Council meeting.
To answer some concerns, City of Angola Economic Development and Planning Director Jennifer Barclay discussed what’s coming down the pike.
“It’s a rebranding effort, not a rebranding of the logo,” said Barclay.
She said that it was Mayor Richard Hickman and her who first identified the need for the rebranding because all city departments use different logo renditions, and some do not even use a logo at all.
“You will see that fire, police and parks use a different logo, as well as engineering, planning and IT, and even within it, the logo that my department uses is different than engineering, even though it’s very similar, but it still not really quite the same,” said Barclay.
She said that the first stage of the project is analyzing the existing logo and the suggested alterations. Barclay said the city held a discussion, and all of the council members and city departments were invited. That meeting concluded that the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument should remain on the rebranded logo.
The city also agreed that it really needs a new version of the logo that would look good on all surfaces and for all uses from park signs to police vehicles “trying to get that cohesive look across all fields,” as Barclay put it.
The next stage of the process is the completion of a brand book featuring all versions of the logo, showing how the rebranded logo would look on all the city equipment — from pavements to city vehicles and uniforms. A standard text and letterheads with the same font will also be developed.
Concerning the estimated cost of proposal, which is $24,780 with Links Creative Alliance – the firm that is now working on the project, Barclay said that the other bid that was submitted to the city was for more than $100,000.
The proposal for the rebranding was developed by the city government in April this year as part of the efforts to brand the community and to make Angola into an intentional destination. The proposal consists of three phases from analyzing through the options to future applications of the new logo such as its reproductions on stationery and business cards.
“So, it’s more streamlining, getting a cohesive look that works for everybody, getting everyone on the same page,” said Barclay
