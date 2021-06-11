ANGOLA — If you haven’t already, take a trip out to Exit 348 off Interstate 69 and get a look at the city’s new sign welcoming visitors to Angola.
Accented with blue and white waves, the sign features the phrase “City of Angola” on both sides of the U.S. 20 bridge.
Mayor Hickman was inspired to spruce up the exit a few years ago after seeing a monument style welcome sign for Yorktown near one of the Muncie I-69 exits. However, a monument style sign at Exit 348 would require more maintenance than desired, so the city opted for an inlaid sign on the exit’s bridge.
The project, which was finished just before Memorial Day and cost $441,695, was completed by Primco Inc., who inlaid the sign on the bridge’s concrete and applied the special paint that is intended to prevent weather and graffiti damage.
“The mayor’s office received a call from a truck driver that said this is one of his regular routes, and he just wanted to call the city and tell them how great he thought it was. Some of them he sees are overdone. Some of them you can hardly see, but he was coming through and thought it was fantastic,” said Retha Hicks, Angola’s administrative assistant.
“I agree with that truck driver,” said City Attorney Kim Shoup. “It’s very classy. Very understated and nice. It looks great.”
Vivian Likes, Economic Development and Planning director, said she has also received compliments from developers and has already been asked what the city plans to do with the rest of its gateway.
